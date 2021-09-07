CHAMPAIGN — How quickly things can change in NCAA Division I athletics.
A week ago, Illinois first-year coach Bret Bielema was being hailed a great success after a 30-22 victory against Nebraska Cornhuskers.
This week, it’s just the opposite as the Fighting Illini suffered a 37-30 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium.
“This isn’t where I wanted to be, obviously,’’ said Bielema after the loss to a team that has only been playing college football for 10 years. “I knew this was going to be a tough assignment when we started preparation. I have been on the guys pretty hard about that and I thought we responded well.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t good enough to win today.’’
So, why was that the case?
“We couldn’t get off the field on third down,’’ said Bielema, noting that his defense allowed the Roadrunners to convert on 9-of-17 third-down situations. “That was probably the tale of the game. They kept converting.
“That was probably the single most frustrating part.”
Not only did UTSA extend its drives with third-down conversations, but the Road Runners scored three of their four touchdowns on third-down plays including a 33-yard touchdown run by Brenden Brady with 4 minutes, 57 seconds left in the game.
“We can’t let them have anything for free,’’ said Bielema about that score. “This game is hard enough. You have to make them earn every down and every yard.’’
Illinois defensive back Tony Adams admitted those third-down plays were a big part of the UTSA success on Saturday.
“We talk about winning on third down, all of the time,’’ he said. “I take some of the blame on myself for not winning my 1-on-1 matchups. This game is all about 1-on-1 matchups.
“I just didn’t play up to the standard that I hold myself to, and I have to do better.’’
Adams wasn’t the only senior captain expressing that message.
“We just couldn’t get off the field, because we couldn’t stop the run,’’ said Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen as the Illini allowed the Roadrunners to gain 217 rushing yards. “You have to get off the field when you get them into a third-down situation.’’
While the Illini fall to 1-1 on the season with the loss, this game, just like last week’s win over Nebraska, is all part of the process.
“We have to take this as a learning experience,’’ said Illinois senior lineman Vederian Lowe. “We can learn a lot about our team and our coaches. We need to take this game and learn from it, every way possible.’’
Bielema agreed.
“We have to know why there was failure,’’ he said. “We can’t just say that this play happened. We have to understand it as coaches. We have to execute it better as players. And we have to be able to communicate that.
“The worse thing that can happen, from this point forward, is it we don’t learn from this moment, as bad as it tears us up inside. And it should hurt.’’
While there was nothing but pain and misery in the Illinois locker room, it was a complete opposite for UTSA as the Roadrunners got its first-ever win over a Big Ten opponent.
“I’m just so thrilled for my kids,’’ said UTSA coach Jeff Traylor. “We’ve been together for 21 months, now, and they have believed in us since the day we got here. We talk about toughness and culture all of the time, and we know we are going to show up.’’
The Roadrunners took a 14-0 lead and then held off comeback attempts by the Illini, as they got within 17-14, 23-20 and 30-27.
“This wasn’t an easy win,’’ Traylor said. “The momentum swung a number of times, but we just never blinked.’’
Quarterback Frank Harris was 20 of 32 for 280 yards and touchdown for UTSA, while running backs Sincere McCormick and Brady combined for 184 yards on 42 carries.
While for Illinois, Art Sitkowski was 22-of-42 for 266 yards and three touchdowns in his first start. Isaiah Williams caught eight of his passes for 101 yards, while tight end Daniel Barker finished with 5 receptions for 74 yards and two scores.
Senior kicker James McCourt set a school record with his field goals of 52 and 53 yards in the second half, giving his six career field goals of 50 or more yards.
Up next for Illinois is a road game this Saturday at Virginia. Kickoff set for 10 a.m. (Central).
