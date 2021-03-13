INDIANAPOLIS — The quest of unfinished business has begun.
Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points to lead the third-rated Fighting Illini to a convincing 90-68 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in quarterfinal contest at the 2021 Big Ten Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Illinois led wire-to-wire after jumping out to an early 9-0 lead in the first few minutes and never looked back.
“I thought we got off to a really good start tonight and our defensive intensity was outstanding,'' said Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. "You always worry a little about playing in a dome and not being able to practice shooting beforehand, but I think we did a fine job adjusting.”
The Illini led 47-28 at the break, as they dominated in every aspect on both ends of the floor. Kofi Cockburn had another double-double, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Cockburn had his way underneath the basket, as Rutgers center Myles Johnson couldn’t contain the girth of the Illini big man.
Adam Miller added 12 points while Da’Monte Williams chipped in with 9 for Illinois, who improves to 21-6.
As has been the case for the majority of the season, Illinois has done a superb job of getting to the foul line, and against Rutgers was no exception, as the Illini went to the stripe 31 times, making 21 of those attempts.
Illinois dominated on the boards as well, outrebounding the Scarlet Knights by a 44-19 margin.
Rutgers, who falls to 15-11 overall, was led in scoring by Ron Harper Jr. with 21 points. Jacob Young added 13 points, while Geo Baker scored 10 for the Scarlet Knights, who shot 25-of-54 (46 percent) from the field, but just 2-of-11 (18 percent) from beyond the arc.
Trent Frazier and Jacob Grandison also helped contribute to the cause, scoring 8 points apiece as Underwood’s team continued to share the wealth in the scoring column.
This was the second game of the tournament for the seventh-seeded Scarlet Knights, having dispatched the 10th-seeded Indiana Hoosiers 61-50 on Thursday.
“We beat a very good Rutgers team tonight,'' Underwood said. "They are extremely well-coached and Steve (Pikiell) does a really fine job with them and I’m a huge fan of his. We had two major concerns coming into the game, which was rebounding the basketball and keeping them from scoring in transition, and I think we took care of both of those worries.”
Illinois lost to Rutgers 91-88 back in December in the only regular season meeting between the two schools. That game was played at the RAC in Piscataway, N.J.
Illinois shot the ball well, finishing the game 32-of-61 (53 percent) and 5- of-17 (29 percent) from 3-point range.
Dosunmu knows what is at stake, and he and his teammates have their sights set on achieving their goal.
“We don’t have a lot of room for error,'' he said. "We’re two games away now from accomplishing our goal that we set months ago — which is the Big Ten Championship. We are so laser-focused right now and by all means we’re not done yet, but tonight we showed that we want to win this title bad.''
The Illini advance to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2010 and will play the Iowa Hawkeyes, who defeated Wisconsin 62-57 in the last quarterfinal on Friday night.
Illinois defeated Iowa 80-75 back in late January in their only meeting this year at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
With fans allowed for this tournament, the crowd was Illini-centered, something that Dosunmu was aware of.
“We really fed off the crowd and it was nice to see Illini Nation come out and see us play,'' said the junior first-team all-conference selection. "We’ve been waiting for a stage like this for a while and now that we’re here, we have the goal in sight and want to do what we can to bring home a championship.”
Added Underwood about the pro-Illini crowd, “it was really nice to look up and see fans in the arena, not to mention a lot of orange. We have the best fans in all of college basketball, and the fact that it was such a short drive for many of them, I’m not surprised to see the turnout and it definitely helped us.”
With such a short turnaround, the Illini will have to make a fast recovery in order to be effective in their next game.
The Illinois-Iowa semifinal matchup will follow the Michigan against Ohio State semifinal contest, which is set for a noon tipoff. Both games can be seen on CBS and the Illinois game can be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
