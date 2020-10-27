Timing is everything in athletics.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health updated the guidance for youth and adult recreational sports on Tuesday, moving basketball from "medium risk" to the "high risk" category less than 24 hours before the IHSA Board of Directors were scheduled to meet to provide direction on winter sports like basketball.
The change by Pritzker and the IDPH from their original decision in late July puts the basketball season in serious jeopardy as teams that have been currently able to scrimmage, can only now hold non-contact training sessions.
"We can't ignore what is happening around us — because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring,'' said Pritzker in a statement. "It's with that in mind that (Tuesday), my administration is releasing our updated guidance for youth and adult recreational sports in Illinois ahead of the winter season.
"As with sports in the fall, nothing is 'cancelled,' just put on hold until we're through the thick of this pandemic. We adapt as we learn. That has been our mantra throughout this pandemic, and as is true in every other facet of life, we know this virus is of most concern when people are indoors with high contact, especially in vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing — like in wrestling, hockey and basketball. Life in a pandemic is hard for everyone, and it's hard for all of our kids, whether or not they play sports. That doesn't make it any easier — but we really are all in this together.''
According to the release from the Governor's office, basketball was moved to a high-risk sport because of it's "close contact of players and indoor play.'' Wrestling and hockey, two other winter sports, continue to be categorized as high risk.
"The science, as we know it right now, applies in all situations,'' IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "The more people you are in contact with, the longer you are together, and the closer you are together, the greater your risk of getting COVID-19. Being face to face with another person for a basketball or football game puts players at higher risk of getting and spreading the virus. Right now, cases across Illinois and the country are increasing.''
Currently, only sports that are considered "low risk" are at level three where teams can play other teams within their conference or region. The winter sports that meet that criteria are boys and girls bowling and boys swimming (individual events only).
"About 15 minutes prior to Governor Pritzker's press conference today, we were alerted that the Illinois Department of Public Healthy (IDPH) had elevated the sport of basketball from a medium risk level to a high risk level,'' said Craig Anderson, executive director of the IHSA in an official statement. "We remain considerate of the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in our state. However, in our meeting with IDPH n Friday, Oct. 23, we felt that we presented multiple options that would allow for basketball to be conducted safely by IHSA schools this winter, many of which are being utilized in neighboring states who plan to play high school basketball.
"Despite that setback, there is some positive news, as IDPH accepted the IHSA’s mitigations related to other sports, including cheerleading and dance, allowing them to move from a medium risk level to a low risk level. We will hold our special Board of Directors meeting (today) as scheduled, where our Board will provide direction on the other winter sports, as well as discuss the IHSA sports schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”
Three months ago, Pritzker along with the IDPH, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois State Board of Education announced the Sports Safety Guidance just hours before the IHSA Board of Directors announced its plans for the fall sports seasons.
The IHSA adapted a four-sport year, moving boys soccer, football and volleyball into a special "spring season" which is set to run from Feb. 15 until May 1 while pushing back all spring sports into a summer campaign that will run from April 19th until June 26th.
The winter sports season was scheduled to begin on Nov. 16 and run through Feb. 13
College and professional sports are not impacted by Sports Safety Guidance.
