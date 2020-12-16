CHAMPAIGN — While the University of Illinois football team parted ways with Lovie Smith on Monday, they still had to welcome the future on Wednesday.
The Illini selected 14 players in the first of the three-day early signing period, with five players from Florida, three from Illinois, two each from Georgia and Texas and one each from Missouri and Virginia.
The Illinois signees were Zach Barley, an offensive lineman from Bolingbrook; Joshua Gesky, an OL from Manteno and Joshua Kreutz, an OL from Bannockburn.
The Florida recruits were wide receiver Patrick Bryant from Jacksonville; defensive back Daniel Edwards from Winter Park, linebacker Dylan Rosiek from East Lake, DB DD Snyder from Tampa and DB Jorielle Washington from Fort Myers.
Defensive end Sedarius McConnell is from Atlanta, while DB Prince Green is from Griffin, Ga. DB Tyler Strain is from Fort Worth, Texas, while QB Samari Collier is from DeSoto, Texas.
OL Brody Wisecarver is from Chesterfield, Mo., while LB Kalen Villaneuva is from Falls Church, Va.
All of the players who signed were named at least three-star recruits by 24/7 Sports and ESPN with Wisecarver taking a four-star rating from ESPN.
After Smith’s firing on Sunday, Illinois Athletics Director Josh Whitman and the remaining staff continued contact with the signees.
“We’ve had communication with just about every single one of them that’s been committed,” Illini acting head coach Rod Smith said on Monday for 24/7 Sports. “...For the guys that have been committed, you just have a real conversation with them. You let them know exactly what’s going on and where they’re at. But part of the reason that they committed to come to the University of Illinois is because of the great institution we have. People make it but at the same time, this is going to be home for them. They didn’t make a mistake. They’ll continue hopefully their vow and their commitment.
“Obviously, there are guys who will second-guess things or rethink things. But we just need to give them a little time. But you also reassure them that everything they agreed to the first time is still here. The opportunity to get a great education and play great football, that opportunity is still here. The feedback’s been good so far. Obviously, in recruiting you never know until the ink is dry on the paper.”
