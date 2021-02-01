BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The reward for a statement victory in the Big Ten Conference is just another opportunity.
The Illinois Fighting Illini didn’t get much time to celebrate its 80-75 victory over the seventh-rated Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday, instead the team has to quickly shift gears to get ready for another big rivalry game against the Indiana Hoosiers and this time, it’s on the road at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“The next one is just as tough as the last one,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who admits that playing at home or on the road isn’t a big factor this season. “About the only difference in the paint on the court.’’
During this season and playing during the COVID-19 pandemic has definitely eliminated the home court advantage, but Underwood noted that Indiana (9-7 overall, 4-5 in the Big Ten) does play a little better at home. The Hoosiers are 4-3 at the Assembly Hall, while they are 2-3 in road games.
“Archie’s teams are one of the better defensive teams in the Big Ten, and not just in the Big Ten, but in the country,’’ said Underwood referring to Indiana coach Archie Miller. “They don’t make a tone of mistakes. You have to have some patience against them. You are not going to get 1- or 2-pass possessions and expect to break them down. They just don’t do that.
“They are very are very sound. So you are going to have longer possessions and deeper possessions.’’
In the win over Iowa, the two teams combined for 130 shot attempts.
When Illinois defeated Indiana, 69-60 on Dec. 26, 2020 at the State Farm Center, the Illini and the Hoosiers combined for just 112 shot attempts.
“Indiana is definitely a slower pace team,’’ said Illinois forward Jacob Grandison, who only played 9 minutes in the first meeting with Indiana. “They like their half-court sets and they are opportunistic in transition. They definitely want to get back and stop our break.
“We have to execute on both ends of the floor because there are going to be fewer possessions.’’
Underwood acknowledged that both teams are going to look to made adjustments from the previous meeting.
“(Armaan) Franklin hurt us in the first game,’’ he said as Franklin finished with 23 points including making 5-of-6 from 3-point range. “We have to do a better job on him.’’
While the Illini will focus their attention on Franklin, a 6-foot-4 guard from Indianapolis Cathedral, the Hoosiers have their sights set on Ayo Dosunmu, who had a game-high 30 points in the first matchup.
“Really, it’s just a team effort with him,’’ said Indiana guard Rob Phinisee. “He’s a really good player. He can score from all three levels. We really just have to impact the ball screens, keep a tight floor and just stay with the pack line defense.’’
According to Miller, one of the keys for Indiana is to avoid turnovers that allow Dosunmu to get open looks behind the 3-point arc in transition.
“In our first game against Illinois, I think we only had nine turnovers, and that may have helped the cause of keeping the game right there with the opportunity for us to win the game,’’ Miller said. “But I think offensively, as much as anything, taking care of the ball is something we talked about here in the last week.’’
That’s because the Hoosiers have been idle since Jan. 24 when they suffered a 74-70 loss at home to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Indiana entered that contest coming off a 81-69 win at Iowa.
Illinois (11-5 overall, 7-3 in the Big Ten) are hoping to avoid the same situation of losing the next game after beating Iowa.
“We have to forget about it,’’ said Grandison, who is averaging 7 points and 7 rebounds per game since entering the starting lineup. “We have to refocus ourselves, looking at the next step. It’s the next game of the season.’’
Tonight’s game in Bloomington, Ind., is set for 9 p.m. (Eastern) 8 p.m. (Central) tipoff. The game can be seen on ESPN and it can be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1 on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network.
