CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois Fighting Illini were selected for the 32nd appearance in the NCAA Tournament and their second in a row as Illinois earned the No. 4 seed in the South Region on Selection Sunday.
Illinois will open the tournament against the No. 13 seed Chattanooga on Friday evening in Pittsburgh. The Illini are 0-2 against the Mocs, including a 75-63 loss in the second round of the 1997 NCAA Tournament.
“One of the great things about the NCAA Tournament is Selection Sunday, when you find out that you are 1 of 68’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “We have a great opponent that has won a lot of games.
“This is the NCAA Tournament, you have to show up and you have to play someone really good. It will probably be a conference champion that has won a boatload of games.’’
Chattanooga went 28-7 this year in the Southern Conference and the Mocs punched their NCAA Tournament ticket with an overtime victory in their conference tournament championship.
For Illinois, this year’s tournament is a chance for redemption as the Illini were the top-seeded team in the Midwest Region a year ago, but they were bounced for the tournament in second round with a 71-58 loss to eighth-seeded Loyola of Chicago.
“We still have that bad taste in our mouth,’’ said Illinois super senior guard Trent Frazier. “We know what happened last year and we have tried to learn from it.’’
What did the Illini learn from its loss to the Ramblers?
“It doesn’t matter what your record is or what your seed is — you just have to be better that night,’’ Frazier said. “The experience last year, having that 1 seed, we weren’t ready for that. We weren’t the best team that night. We want to be more focused, trying to go out every night and advance. That is the most important thing.’’
Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn admits that last year’s postseason disappointment and the opportunity to do better this year was one of the main reasons that he returned this season.
“We didn’t play our best,’’ he said. “I know we won’t have that feeling this year because we are prepared and we are going to get the other guys prepared to know what its like to lose.
“We are dialed in to take that next step — compete deeper in the NCAA Tournament.’’
That mentality could be seen during the selection show as Illinois remained very subdued when its name was announced.
“It was definitely a business thing,’’ Cockburn said. “We were in the tournament last year and we know how that feeling was. We are trying to not get too high right now. We are prepared to play hard and compete at highest level. We are more focused on not celebrating right now, but celebrating in the long run when we complete the task.’’
Underwood pointed out that the Illini were extremely focused on the Big Ten Tournament title a year ago after winning the most games in the regular season, but losing the conference title to Michigan based on percentage points.
“We were ticked off,’’ he admitted. “We played with a purpose in the Big Ten Tournament. We had tremendous energy for those three nights.
“I just couldn’t get them going again in the NCAA Tournament. Tyler (Underwood) was the only guy that had been an NCAA Tournament participant. You have to know that abruptness of the end.’’
This season, Illinois has nine players with previous NCAA Tournament experience.
Chattanooga is led by Malachai Smith, a former standout at Belleville West with current Ohio State standout E.J. Liddell. Smith averages 20.1 points and 3.1 assists per game, while Kansas transfer Silvio De Sousa lead the Mocs in rebounding, 7.0 per game, and blocks, 1.1 per game.
Tipoff is set for 5:50 p.m. (Central) on Friday.
The winner of the Illinois-Chattanooga game will play either Houston or Alabama-Birmingham on Sunday. The top-seeded team in the South Region are the Arizona Wildcats.
