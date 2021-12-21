CHAMPAIGN — Ball movement is vital ingredient to in a great offensive performance.
On Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Center, the Illinois Fighting Illini made a school record 18 3-pointers on it way to a 106-48 triumph over the Red Flash of St. Francis, Pa.
“I loved our ball movement,’’ Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We had guys turning down really good shots to get great spots. That’s what good basketball is all about.’’
And not only led to a record-setting day for the 3-point arc (18-of-34) but the Illini were also very impressive 20-of-24 (83.3 percent) on shots inside of the arc.
“That is the way we are designed,’’ said Illinois junior Kofi Cockburn, who had his 34th career double-double with a game-high 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting to go along with a game-high 11 rebounds. “We are designed with really, really elite shooters. It’s great seeing those guys elevate each other, playing unselfishly and just having fun. It’s incredible, man.’’
Saturday’s victory was the first time that Illinois has eclipsed the 100-point barrier since last year’s win over North Carolina A7T (122-60) on Nov. 25, 2020.
Senior guard Alfonso Plummer, who was 5-of-10 from 3-point range, and senior forward Jacob Grandison, who was 4-of-6 behind the arc, joined Cockburn in double figures with 19 and 18 points respectively and they were key reasons why the Illini reached triple digits.
“We moved the ball really, really well and we shot the ball with confidence,’’ said Plummer, who actually had his streak of 20-point games end on Saturday.
Grandison acknowledged the hot shooting for Illinois (8-3 overall) is a combination of confidence and the attention that Cockburn draws inside the lane.
“We are playing off of each other,’’ said Grandison, who replaced Coleman Hawkins in the startling lineup. “We practice 3s all of the time.’’
And no one practices them more than Plummer, according to Cockburn.
“He is incredible,’’ said Cockburn as Plummer is 39-of-89 from the 3-point arc this season. “I watch it in practice and I see this guy go 8-of-9 and 9-for-10. He has so much confidence. He works on his shot so much. He never leaves the gym after practice without making 50 to 100 3’s
“I always think it’s going in, because of how confident he is and how good of a shooter he is. I think he is the best shooter in the country, hands down.’’
Saturday’s game was only in doubt for the first few minutes when St. Francis (4-6) made three straight 3-pointers in the game’s first 2 minutes, 17 seconds.
After that the Illinois defense, which was a focal point during a week’s worth of practices, seemingly took over and the Red Flash managed just 39 points on 13 of 58 shooting (22.4 percent).
“It’s not about who we are playing,’’ Grandison said. “it’s about us and Illinois basketball and what we are all about.’’
Ronell Giles Jr. scored a team-high 16 points for St. Francis with Myles Thompson adding 12 and Ramiir Dixon-Conover finishing with 10.
Up next for Illinois is the annual Braggin’ Rights contest against the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. The Tigers have won three straight against the Illini, including an 81-78 triumph last year in a game that was playing in Columbia, Mo.
“This game means a lot. Words can’t explain it,’’ Cockburn said. “The last two years we lost and it hurts a lot, especially going home at Christmas and the long break, think about it and how you could have changed it.’’
Wednesday’s game set for Enterprise Center in St. Louis is scheduled for an 8 p.m. tipoff. The game can be seen on the Big Ten Network as well as heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
