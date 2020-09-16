CHAMPAIGN — Members of the Illinois football team including head coach Lovie Smith were heartbroken on Aug. 11 when the Big Ten Conference postponed all fall sports.
Smith had just put his team — possibly the best one in his five years at Illinois — through five preseason practices when the news was announced. But the veteran coach kept his focus squarely on getting this Fighting Illini unit onto the field at Memorial Stadium.
On Wednesday, the players and coaches of the 14 Big Ten institutions, including Illinois, had their wishes — and quite possibly, their prayers — answered when the league reversed course and announced the league will begin the 2020 football season on the weekend of Oct. 23-24.
“You can imagine the excitement that these players have right now,” said Smith during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday. “You know, it’s a little bit different, practicing when you know that you’re getting ready to play a football game.
“For us, it’s just started, but eventually it’s about putting a good product on the football field.’’
Smith noted there is still a lot of work that must be done both and on and off the football field before the Fighting Illini can play that first game.
“There is a lot of responsibility placed on us to do what we’re supposed to do off the football field, which gives us a chance to play. We cherish that,’’ he said, as the Big Ten has very strict protocols for all 14 institutions. “There’s a lot of excitement but we can’t wait to get ready to play some football.’’
All Big Ten teams will play an eight-game, conference-only schedule — single games against each team in its division and then two games against two teams from the other division. Games will be played on campus with no general ticket sales. The conference is trying to accommodate for families of the players and staff members at home and away games.
