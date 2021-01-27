CHAMPAIGN — One of the most anticipated games in the Big Ten men’s basketball season is set for Friday night.
The seventh-rated Iowa Hawkeyes, led by preseason All-American center Luka Garza, come into the State Farm Center to take on the 19th-rated Illinois Fighting Illini, led by preseason All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu.
If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, this game more than likely would have been a sellout as these two teams not only put on a pair of great games a year ago, with each team winning on their home court, but the hostility between the programs reached a level befitting the interstate rivalry.
“We don’t like each other — it’s as simple as that,’’ said Dosunmu after the 78-76 win for the Fighting Illini on March 8, 2020. “They want to take us out and we want to take them out.
“I mean, there’s a respect factor, but on the court — it’s pure hate.’’
Illinois coach Brad Underwood admitted that he didn’t condone the ‘hate’ thing.
“Rivalries are awesome,’’ he said. “They are great for sports and college basketball. The players love it and the fans love it.’’
That’s definitely the case in the Iowa-Illinois contests last year that saw the two teams leave the floor in Iowa City, Iowa, after the Hawkeyes 72-65 on Feb. 2, 2020, with an aborted hand shake — something the two teams won’t have to worry about during the pandemic.
So, how does Iowa coach Fran McCaffery see the rivalry with Illinois?
“Every game in our league is intense, physical and a lot of emotion,’’ he said. “It was just two good teams going at it last year. Both games came down to the last 30 seconds.
“We have respect for them, just knowing who they have and they’ve proven the last couple of years that they’re a team capable of winning at this level.’’
Both teams return majority of their players from last year’s battles.
For Illinois, it’s Dosunmu, who is averaging 21.7 points per contest, along with 7-foot sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, who is averaging a double-double of 17.4 points and 10.3 rebounds a contest.
McCaffery has been impressed with both players, who originally declared for the NBA Draft before deciding to return to the Fighting Illini, who are 10-5 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten.
“(Dosunmu) plays both ends,’’ McCaffery said. “A lot of scorers don’t defend. He defends. He’s got a complete skill set.’’
And on Cockburn?
“I thought he was really good last year,’’ McCaffery said. “He is in really good shape. I think that was important to him to get in phenomenal shape. He was always big and strong, but I think his stamina is better.
“I think he’s a little more versatile. He was more one-dimensional last year.’’
Iowa will counter Cockburn with Garza, a 6-foot-11 forward that is averaging 26.9 points and 8.9 rebounds a game. Garza, like Cockburn and Dosunmu, originally declared for the NBA Draft before deciding to return to the Hawkeyes, who are 12-3 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten.
“I felt that Luka would be a star in this league pretty much from the minute he got here,’’ McCaffery said.
In his last game, Garza had a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds but it came in a 81-69 loss at home to the Indiana Hoosiers. But the senior from Washington, D.C. was disappointed in his performance.
“That’s just kind of who he is,’’ McCaffery said. “He felt really bad for missing those two shots in that one stretch where we couldn’t score. He puts a lot of pressure on himself.’’
The Hawkeyes also welcome back point guard Jordan Bohannon, the 6-foot-1 senior missed both games against the Illini last year after undergoing season-ending hip surgery on Dec. 18, 2019. Bohannon is averaging 9.8 points and 4.7 assists per game this year.
Tonight’s game is set for 8 p.m. tipoff and the game can be seen on Fox Sports 1. It can also be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
