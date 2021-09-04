CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will always carry the distinction of being the first Power-5 team to win a game in the 2021 season.
And while getting a season-opening 30-22 win over Nebraska, a Big Ten West Division opponent, last Saturday is a significant start to the Bret Bielema era at Illinois — it’s just the start.
“We have a little bit of a mantra to stack days,’’ Bielema said. “We have to win this game this past weekend, but our preparation needs to remain the same. What I want them to understand is this is just one day in a journey of 12 given Saturday — well, one Friday — that we’re given on that schedule. What we do with them may give us an opportunity to do more. If they get too big in the moment or too big a reflection on what just happened, tomorrow will slap them in the face.’’
In this scenario, the next opponent on the Illinois schedule is the UTSA Roadrunners, a team that went 7-5 last season under first-year coach Jeff Traylor. Kickoff for Saturday’s game between the Fighting Illini and the Roadrunners is set for 6:40 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
“Illinois is a very coach Bielema-looking team,’’ Traylor said. “He won three Big Ten Championships at Wisconsin, took Arkansas to three bowl games in a row and you could see his presence has already been felt, just the way they played against Nebraska.
“Those kids have really bought into his culture and they’re a good football team.’’
Illinois figures to enter Saturday’s game without two starters from it’s season-opening victory.
Quarterback Brandon Peters, who injured his shoulder in the first quarter, is making progress and while Bielema didn’t rule him out, Peters is not expected play against UTSA.
On Thursday, Bielema did announce that transfer linebacker Calvin Hart Jr., who was the Big Ten defensive player of the week, had season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
Art Sitkowski, a transfer from Rutgers, is expected to start at quarterback after completing 12-of-15 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns against Nebraska.
“Art’s just been impressive ever since I’ve come in contact with him,’’ Bielema said. “I wasn’t surprised, at all, how he handled the moment. I didn’t know how he was going to play but I knew the handling of it wouldn’t be an issue.’’
What did Sitkoski, who had 20 interceptions and just eight touchdown passes in three seasons at Rutgers, think of his performance?
“It’s just one game,’’ he said. “We gotta look forward to UTSA. It’s a long season and we have a lot of things we have to do. That game is behind us.’’
One thing that Illinois fans seem to appreciate was the involvement of Isaiah Williams at wide receiver and Luke Ford at tight end in the season opener.
Williams caught six passes for 41 yards and a touchdown, while Ford had three receptions for 30 yards and his first collegiate touchdown.
“I saw things in him that I had seen all through fall camp,’’ said Bielema about Williams. “Very energetic, great athleticism and pretty good football awareness.
“Luke Ford really has, I think, begun to evolve into a complete tight end. We’ve got a long ways to go but a really fun young man to be around.
The Fighting Illini (1-0) and the Roadrunners (0-0) are very similar teams when it comes to roster construction.
Illinois has 41 seniors on its roster including 21 super-seniors, which are 6th-year seniors that earned an extra year of eligibility because of the Covid pandemic, while UTSA has 36 seniors.
“I don’t think I’ve seen that many seniors on the field before,’’ said Bielema of the 77 seniors between the two teams. “Those guys have made a commitment, just like our guys did, to come back and do this, several of them over again.’’
Bielema sees a very talented group at UTSA, which is starting its 11th season of NCAA Division I football. The Roadrunners had one of the best rushing attacks in college football last season, ranking No. 18 in the nation as they gained 216 yards per game on the ground.
Sincere McCormick leads the ground attack for UTSA as he carried the ball 249 times for 1,467 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020, while Frank Harris is back at quarterback. The senior threw for 1,630 yards, but he also ran for 528.
Saturday’s game will not only be the first-ever matchup between UTSA and Illinois, but it’s also the first-ever game for the Roadrunners against a Big Ten opponent.
“This will be a great barometer because (Illinois) believe in a lot of the same things we believe,’’ said Traylor. “They want to run the football and take their shots down the field. It’s similar, not exactly the same, but we hope we can bring an edge like coach Bielema’s team always have.’’
Saturday’s game can be seen on the Big Ten Network, while it can be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
