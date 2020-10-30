Illinois Preview Box
Game 2
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS AT ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
Site — Memorial Stadium
When — 11 a.m. today
Records — Illinois 0-1 overall, 0-1 in the Big Ten Conference West Division. Purdue 1-0 overall, 1-0 in the Big Ten Conference West Division.
Rankings — Both teams are not rated in the latest Associated Press poll.
Television — Big Ten Network
Radio — Fighting Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Martin O’Donnell. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Previous results — Illinois leads the series 45-44-6 after beating Purdue 24-6 last season in West Lafayette, Ind., snapping a three-game winning streak for the Boilermakers in the series.
Up Next — The Illini will stay at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 7 as Illinois will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Boilermakers will stay on the road next Saturday for a contest against the No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, Wis.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Rushing — Illinois: Brandon Peters 7 attempts, 75 yards, Mike Epstein 8-36, Chase Brown 3-12. Purdue: Zander Horvath 21 attempts, 129 yards.
Passing — Illinois: Peters 8 completions, 19 attempts, 0 interceptions, 87 yards, 0 touchdowns; Isaiah Williams 0-3-1. Purdue: Aidan O’Connell 31 completions, 50 attempts, 2 interceptions, 282 yards, 3 touchdowns.
Receiving — Illinois: Josh Imatorbhebhe 3 receptions, 26 yards, Daniel Barker 2-14, Brian Hightower 1-26, Epstein 1-22. Purdue: David Bell 13 receptions, 121 yards, 3 touchdowns, Milton Wright 7-85, Payne Durham 4-41.
Tackling — Illinois: Tarique Barnes 7 solo, 4 assists, 11 total, Sydney Brown 8-1 — 9, Nate Hobbs 8-1 — 9. Purdue: Jaylan Alexander 6 solo, 4 assists, 10 total, Cory Trice 7-0 — 7, DaMarcus Mitchell 5-1 — 6, Dedrick Mackey 5-1 — 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.