Illinois Preview Box
Game 3
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI AT
RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS
Site — SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
When — noon today
Records — Illinois 0-3 overall, 0-3 in the Big Ten Conference West Division. Rutgers 1-2 overall, 1-2 in the Big Ten Conference East Division.
Rankings — Neither team is not rated in the latest Associated Press poll.
Television — Big Ten Network
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Martin O’Donnell. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Previous results — Illinois leads the all-time series 4-2 including a 38-10 win last year for the Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.
Up Next — The Fighting Illini will travel to Lincoln, Neb., next Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, while the Scarlet Knights will host the Michigan Wolverines in a 7:30 p.m. (Eastern) contest.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Rushing — Illinois: Mike Epstein 32 carries, 207 yards, 2 touchdowns. Chase Brown 18-116. Rutgers: Isaih Pacheco 35 carries, 153 yards, 2 touchdowns. Kay’Ron Adams 9-69, 1 TD.
Passing — Illinois: Coran Taylor 23 completions, 46 attempts, 2 interceptions 379 yards, 3 touchdowns. Rutgers: Noah Verdal 61 completions, 96 attempts, 4 interceptions, 467 yards, 3 touchdowns.
Receiving — Illinois: Josh Imatorbhebhe 9 receptions, 129 yards, 1 touchdown. Daniel Barker 8-110, Brian Hightower 6-129, 1 TD. Rutgers: Bo Melton 15 receptions, 184 yards, 2 touchdowns. Aron Cruickshank 14-106, Pacheco 12-75, Shameen Jones 10-81, 1 TD, Aaron Young 10-31.
Tackling — Illinois: Tony Adams 12 solo, 14 assists, 26 total. Jake Hansen 13-9 — 22. Sydney Brown 14-8 — 22. Khalan Tolson 4-13 — 17. Devon Witherspoon 9-6 — 15. Nate Hobbs 11-4 — 15. Rutgers: Olakunle Fatukasi 16 solo, 21 assists, 37 total. Tyshon Fogg 9-19 — 28. Brendon White 9-12 — 21. Avery Young 9-12 — 21. Christen Izien 12-4 — 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.