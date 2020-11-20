Game 5
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI AT NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
Site — Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
When — 11 a.m. today
Records — Illinois 1-3 overall, 1-3 in the Big Ten Conference West Division. Nebraska 1-2 overall, 1-2 in the Big Ten Conference West Division.
Rankings — Neither team is not rated in the latest Associated Press poll.
Television — Fox Sports 1
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Martin O’Donnell. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Previous results — Nebraska leads the all-time series 13-3-1, including a 42-38 triumph last year for the Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
Up Next — The Fighting Illini will return home to host the Ohio State Buckeyes next Saturday, while the Cornhuskers will travel to Iowa City on Friday for a contest with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Rushing — Illinois: Mike Epstein 42 carries, 225 yards, 3 touchdowns. Chase Brown 35-247, Coran Taylor 36-74, Isaiah Williams 32-197, 1 TD. Nebraska: Dedrick Mills 31 carries, 95 yards, 2 touchdowns. Luke McCaffrey 30-196, 1 TD. Adrian Martinez 26-187, 1 TD.
Passing — Illinois: Coran Taylor 23 completions, 46 attempts, 2 interceptions 379 yards, 3 touchdowns, Williams 7-21-1 104 yards, Peters 8-19-0 87 yards. Nebraska: McCaffrey 29 completions, 42 attempts, 2 interceptions, 300 yards, 1 touchdown. Martinez 24-42-1 230 yards.
Receiving — Illinois: Josh Imatorbhebhe 11 receptions, 144 yards, 1 touchdown. Daniel Barker 9-132, Brian Hightower 6-129, 1 TD. Nebraska: Wan'Dale Robinson 15 receptions, 92 yards. Austin Allen 7-98, Mills 6-33, Marcus Fleming 5-75.
Tackling — Illinois: Jake Hansen 19 solo, 18 assists, 37 total. Tony Adams 14-14 — 28. Sydney Brown 17-10 — 27. Khalan Tolson 9-18 — 27. Nate Hobbs 18-4 — 22. Devon Witherspoon 11-7 — 18. Tarique Barnes 9-9 — 18. Nebraska: Marquel Dismuke 13 solo, 12 assists, 25 total. Collin Miller 8-15 — 23. JoJo Domann 11-12 — 23. Will Honas 11-8 — 20. Luke Reimer 9-5 — 14. Garrett Nelson 5-8 — 13.
