Game 6
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES AT ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
Site — Memorial Stadium in Champaign
When — 11 a.m. today
Records — Ohio State 4-0 overall, 4-0 in the Big Ten Conference East Division. Illinois 2-3 overall, 2-3 in the Big Ten Conference West Division.
Rankings — The Buckeyes are rated No. 3 in the latest Associated Press poll.
Television — Fox Sports 1
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Martin O’Donnell. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Previous results — Ohio State leads the all-time series 69-30-4 over Illinois and the Buckeyes have won nine straight including a 52-14 triumph in Columbus on Nov. 18, 2017.
Up Next — The Buckeyes travel to East Lansing, Mich., next Saturday for a contest with the Spartans. The Fighting Illini will play its final scheduled home game next Saturday against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Rushing — Ohio State: Master Teague 73 carries, 380 yards, 6 touchdowns. Trey Sermon 45-232. Justin Fields 42-206, 3 TDs. Illinois: Chase Brown 61 carries, 357 yards, 2 touchdowns. Mike Epstein 55-338, 4 TDs. Coran Taylor 36-74, Isaiah Williams 35-211, 1 TD.
Passing — Ohio State: Fields 90 completions, 113 attempts, 3 interceptions, 1,208 yards, 13 touchdowns. Illinois: Coran Taylor 23 completions, 46 attempts, 2 interceptions 379 yards, 3 touchdowns. Peters 26-44-0 292 yards, 1 TD.
Receiving — Ohio State: Garrett Wilson 31 receptions, 513 yards, 4 touchdowns. Chris Olave 26-389, 4 TDs. Jeremy Ruckert 9-60, 3 TDs. Illinois: Josh Imatorbhebhe 15 receptions, 215 yards, 2 touchdowns. Daniel Barker 12-174, Brian Hightower 7-141, 1 TD. Donny Navarro 7-78.
Tackling — Ohio State: Pete Werner 11 solo, 13 assists, 24 total. Tuf Borland 9-10 — 19. Baron Browning 12-7 — 19. Tommy Togiai 6-9 — 15. Marcus Hooker 12-2 — 14. Shaun Wade 10-3 — 13. Illinois: Jake Hansen 22 solo, 22 assists, 44 total. Tony Adams 23-18 — 41. Khalan Tolson 14-23 — 37. Sydney Brown 18-15 — 33. Nate Hobbs 21-6 — 27. Tarique Barnes 12-13 — 25. Devon Witherspoon 12-9 — 21.
