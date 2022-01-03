Illinois Fighting Illini at Minnesota Golden Gophers
Site — Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.
When — 6 p.m. Tuesday
Records — Illinois 9-3 overall, 2-0 in the Big Ten Conference. Minnesota 10-1 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten Conference.
Rankings — neither team is rated in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Television — Fox Sports 1
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network including local stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous meetings — Illinois leads the all-time series with Minnesota 126-68 as the Illini defeated the Golden Gophers 94-63 on Feb. 20, 2021 in the last meeting between the programs.
Last games — The Illini won the annual Braggin’ Rights contest over the Missouri Tigers 88-63 on Dec. 22. Minnesota defeated Green Bay 72-56.
Up Next — Illinois will return to the State Farm Center on Thursday for a 6 p.m. contest against the Maryland Terrapins. Minnesota travels to play the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday.
Projected starters — Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, super senior. G Alfonso Plummer, 6-1, graduate senior. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, super senior. F Coleman Hawkins, 6-10, sophomore, C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, junior. Minnesota: G Payton Willis, 6-4, senior. G Luke Loewe, 6-4, senior. G E.J. Stephens 6-3, senior. F Jamison Battle 6-7, sophomore. C Eric Curry, 6-9, senior.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Points — Illinois: Cockburn 21.8, Plummer 17.3, Jacob Grandison 12.8, Trent Frazier 11.7. Minnesota: Battle 18.9, Willis 16.3, Stephens 11.0
Rebounds — Illinois: Cockburn 12.1, Williams 5.6, Hawkins 5.2, Andre Curbello 4.3, Jacob Grandison 4.2. Minnesota: Curry 6.8, Battle 6.5, Willis 4.6.
Assists — Illinois: Andre Curbelo 5.5, Williams 3.4, Frazier 3.1, Hawkins 2.4. Minnesota: Willis 4.1, Loewe 2.9, Curry 1.9.
