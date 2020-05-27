CHAMPAIGN — The return of sports into our lives has come without the benefit of fans in the stands.
On Wednesday during a video conference, three members of the Illinois football team were asked what it would be like this fall if the Fighting Illini were forced to play without spectators in the 60,670-seat Memorial Stadium.
“We have talked about it amongst ourselves. If we have to play without fans, we will play without fans,’’ said Illinois junior Kendrick Green, a former standout at Peoria High. “But, if it was up to me, we would play with the fans. It will be really different without the fans.’’
While the attendance of a game at Illinois isn’t the same as a Michigan, Ohio State or Penn State — the top three in NCAA football — the Fighting Illini still averaged 36,587 per game a year ago.
“It something different and something we have to work around,’’ said Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen. “It will be like a practice scrimmage almost. I think it changes the aspect of a actual game when you don’t have fans looking at you live. It will definitely be different.
“The rest of the world is dealing with this like we are.”
Whether it’s been NASCAR, charity golf matches, the Korean Baseball Organization or Bundesliga soccer, these televised events have been missing that one key element — fan support.
“The crowd does something for the game of football, but the crowd does something to any sport,’’ said Illinois senior defensive back Nate Hobbs. “It’s something you can’t describe. Thousands of people screaming for the team you are playing for or against. There is a certain level of energy that comes from that.
“The energy won’t be there without the fans. I feel like most football players at this level just love the game. I don’t think that is going to affect anyone’s play, but the energy level is just going to be different.’’
Illinois is scheduled to play seven games at Memorial Stadium this season, beginning on Sept. 4 against Illinois State. That game is followed by non-conference home games against Connecticut (Sept. 12) and Bowling Green (Sept. 19).
After a pair of road games to open conference play, the Illini will play the first of four home Big Ten games against Purdue on Oct. 17, which is also Homecoming for Illinois.
