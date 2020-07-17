CHAMPAIGN — College athletics this fall is not a sure thing, but the University of Illinois is moving forward with it plans.
On Thursday, Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman, along with chancellor Robert Jones and associated athletic director for sports medicine Randy Ballard participated in a public video briefing to discuss how the Fighting Illini were progressing with the return to sports while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think every decision that has been made, starting with the conference-only model and some scheduling items that will be forthcoming, have been made with an eye toward putting us in the best possible position to have sports,’’ Whitman said. “We’re excited and we think this is a positive step toward a return to sports this fall.’’
While Whitman was very positive, he also indicated that every safety measure will be used.
“If the circumstances dictate, we certainly won’t hesitate to pull the car over, if you will,’’ he said. “We are hoping that we can keep the car driving down the road as long as possible — hopefully all the way through the end of the fall seasons.’’
But this year is already guaranteed to be totally different for Illinois.
The Fighting Illini football, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country teams along with women’s soccer will play only Big Ten opponents.
“While football, volleyball and soccer have had Big Ten schedules in the past, this is something brand new for cross country,’’ said Whitman, who indicated that he and the other Big Ten athletics directors are still working on finalize the official schedules.
Once the schedules are in place — especially football — Whitman said that Illinois will proceed with it’s gameday plans.
According to the “Restore Illinois” guidelines of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, outdoor venues like Memorial Stadium (60,670) will be limited to 20 percent capacity, which would be 12,134.
“We’re starting to get a good handle on what that gameday experience will be for our fans,’’ said Whitman, who showed an example of what the seating might look like. It showed two empty rows in between occupied rows in which there could be parties of anywhere from two to eight fans with at least two empty seats in between groups.
The limited number of fans is not the only part of the equation for gameday.
Tailgating before or after the games is strictly forbidden. Fans will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings along with maintaining 6-feet of social distance at all times in public areas. Whitman added that facilities will be cleaned more frequently — possibly require restrooms to shut down for period of time — concessions will be more “grab-and-go’’ and tickets will be mobile.
“We expect people to wear masks as they enter the stadium and as they move throughout the building,” Whitman said. “There will be ample signage throughout the stadium in the concourses and elsewhere encouraging people to keep their space and maintain distance from one another.”
Whitman admits this will be a huge change, but he says Illinois is going to comply with the “Restore Illinois” guidelines.
“We’re continuing to hope and I think this is important for folks to hear is that throughout the course of the fall there could be opportunities for some relaxing of these guidelines, but we have to earn it,’’ he said. “We have to prove to the world that we’re responsible and we can be a community that demonstrates that we can exist in a socially-distanced environment. That we can attend these larger events and mitigate against the spread of the virus. I think we should all accept that as a challenge.”
While the rules and regulations for outdoor events will definitely limit things at Illinois, the situation for Illinois volleyball is even more strict as no fans will be allowed inside of Huff Hall this season.
Whitman indicated that about 165 athletes have returned to the campus for voluntary workouts and he stated that any athlete can opt-out of their individual sport and maintain their financial aid package.
“We will do what is best for each one of our athletes,’’ he said.
According to Whitman, Illinois protocols for testing are “rigorous,” with more than 1,000 nasal swab tests taken by athletes and staff. Illinois does not publicly release the results.
Ballard stated that anyone who does test positive is immediately isolated, the staff is notified and they begin contact tracing.
“Our staff is checking in on those in quarantine on a daily basis,’’ said Ballard, noting that mental health is just an important as physical health.
