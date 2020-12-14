CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood had one thing in mind when he scheduled non-conference games with Baylor, Duke and Missouri — a Big Ten Championship.
The Fighting Illini, who slipped to No. 13 in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll after an 81-78 loss at Missouri on Saturday, will open league play tonight at home against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
“We have never shied away from that with any of our teams,’’ said Underwood. “If you are good enough to win the Big Ten Championship, you have a chance to win a National Championship. It’s 20 long grueling nights.
“There are going to be ups and downs. There are going to be hiccups. That doesn’t have anything to do with COVID. It has to do with an elite league, with elite teams, with elite players and elite coaches. We have got to grind for the next 3 1/2 months.’’
Minnesota comes into tonight’s contest with a 6-0 record, but the Golden Gophers are playing their first road game tonight. And in their first six games, only the overtime victory against Boston College came against a team from a power-5 conference.
Underwood says that’s not the type of non-conference schedule he wants for his program.
“We are not going to sit back and be undefeated because we played a soft schedule,’’ he said. “We found out our warts. We found out who we are. We played three of the best teams in the country.’’
So, what did Underwood learn about his team that he wants to improve upon as they enter league play?
“We need to guard the basketball better,’’ he said as Illinois is rated 115th in fouls. “That is one of the things that we are going to get challenged with tonight. Minnesota is a top-15 team in fouls drawn.’’
In the loss to Missouri on Saturday night, the Fighting Illini were whistled for 25 fouls leading to the Tigers going 26-of-31 at the free-throw line.
“When we make teams shoot contested shots we are really good,’’ Underwood said. “We can’t make mistakes by fouling.’’
Minnesota features a combination of returning players like junior guards Marcus Carr and Gabe Kalscheur along with transfers like 7-foot junior center Liam Robbins and 6-6 guard Both Gach.
“They have gotten old really quick with all of the transfers,’’ said Underwood.
Carr is leading scorer for Gophers at 23.8 points per game and he also leads his team with 6.2 assists per game, while Robbins and Gach have combined to average 27.8 points and 13.9 rebounds per contest.
Robbins, who is also averaging 2.3 blocks per game, has garnered the respect of Illinois 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn.
“Robbins is a really good player with really good touch,’’ Cockburn said. “He will run the floor, similar to (Iowa’s Luka) Garza with his motor. That’s scary, you have to respect that.’’
But Cockburn believes that Illinois is ready for that type of matchup after playing Baylor, Duke and Missouri heading into conference action.
“These games have prepared us for the Big Ten,’’ he said. “It’s about preparing us for what is the real deal. Big Ten play is really tough. Every night is going to be tough.’’
It’s something that he learned a year ago as a freshman.
“It’s all about maturity,’’ he said. “I have played against these teams fore and I know what they’ve got and I know what they come with.
“I feel we can accomplish a lot just by doing what we do.’’
Underwood believes that Carr, who was a secondary option last year for the Golden Gophers, is one of best guards in the country.
“His role has changed on their team,’’ said Underwood as Carr had just 7 points and four turnovers against Illinois last year. “We have to keep bodies in front of him and keep walls up around him.
“He has the ultimate never-ending dribble as he is always looking for angles.’’
Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, who had a career-high 36 points in the loss at Missouri, admitted his team needed to have a short memory heading into tonight’s game with Minnesota.
“I don’t think we were connected on defense,’’ he said. “I think there were holes in our team defensively and we have to stop fouling.’’
Dosunmu was named the co-Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, sharing the honor with Iowa forward Luka Garza. Dosunmu averaged 27.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game as Illinois won on the road at Duke before falling at Missouri.
Tonight’s game can be seen on ESPN2 and it can be heard on Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, which includes Danville radio stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
