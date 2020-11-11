CHAMPAIGN — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of several sporting events worldwide.
But on Wednesday it was announced that the Braggin’ Rights contest between Illinois and Missouri would go on, but with a slight adjustment.
Instead of holding the annual contest in St. Louis, the two programs have agreed to play the game at either the State Farm Center in Champaign or the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Dec. 12.
The site of the contest will be determined later today as Andy Katz hosts a Braggin’ Rights on Campus: Coin Flip Special live production on Facebook, YouTube and on both schools’ respective websites — FightingIllini.com and MUTigers.com beginning at 6 p.m.
The broadcast will feature interviews with both head coaches, Brad Underwood and Cuonzo Martin, along with star players Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. of Missouri. At the conclusion of the program, Katz will flip a coin that displays Illinois “Block I” logo on one side and the Mizzou “Oval Tiger” on the other side, and whichever institution’s logo lands right-side up will host the 2020 edition of Braggin’ Rights.
In an effort to maintain some of the neutrality that the Enterprise Center in St. Louis provides for this annual contest from a staging standpoint, the institutions have mutually agreed that fans would not be able to attend the game at either site. Following the 2020 edition of Braggin’ Rights, plans are to continue holding the event at the Enterprise Center in 2021 and beyond.
“The Braggin’ Rights game is special,’’ said Josh Whitman, Director of Athletics at Illinois. “It is important to our teams, our universities, and our fans. It also means a great deal to the city of St. Louis. We enjoy a nearly 40-year partnership with our many friends in St. Louis and the Enterprise Center — unfortunately complications in the current climate are too many to hold this year’s game there. We look forward to returning the Braggin’ Rights game to the Enterprise Center in the coming years, but are excited to bring the 2020 edition of the series on campus.
“In a time when so many difficult scheduling decisions are being made, we worked diligently with our friends at the University of Missouri to ensure this great rivalry game will continue. Our calendars are marked for December 12. Now, let’s hope the coin lands with the “I” up!’’
Illinois and Missouri have met 50 times and the 2020 edition will be the first time that the Braggin’ Rights isn’t played in St. Louis since an overtime thriller in Champaign on Dec. 4, 1979 won by Missouri 67-66.
The Fighting Illini lead the all-time series 32-18, but the Tigers have won the last two meetings.
Dosunmu named AP All-American
On Wednesday, the Associated Press announced its preseason All-America Team and Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu was one of six players recognized.
Dosunmu, who averaged 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season for the Fighting Illini, is also on the Bob Cousy Award Watch List and he was a unanimous preseason All-Big Ten selection.
Illinois went 21-10 last year including a 13-7 record in Big Ten Conference action.
Goode signs will Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood announced the signing top-100 recruit Luke Goode to a national letter of intent on Wednesday.
According to Underwood, Goode is a 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing with the versatility to play both guard and forward. Last year at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Ind., Goode averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while earning a spot on the Supreme 15 Underclass All-State Team by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
“Luke Goode has been a top priority for us in this 2021 class for quite some time,’’ said Underwood in an official school release. “Coach Stephen Gentry did an unbelievable job building relationships with Luke and his family during the recruitment process, and we’re excited to officially welcome him to our program. With Luke we are adding an elite shooter with great size, the ability to play different positions, and tremendous leadership qualities.’’
