CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since the 2004-05 season, the Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team is rated in the top-5 of the Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Just in time for Wednesday’s matchup against No. 2 Baylor in the Jimmy V Classic at Bankers’ Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
It will be the first top-five clash this week for the Bears, who are also scheduled to play the top-rated Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday in Indianapolis.
“These guys are going to be excited to play anybody because games are so precious right now,’’ said Baylor associate head coach Jerome Tang after the Bears defeated the Washington Huskies, 86-52 in Las Vegas on Sunday. “The fact that the teams are highly ranked and they’ve got some really good players on there, it’s only going to heighten our guys’ focus.’’
Scott Drew, head coach for Baylor, is expected to return to the bench Wednesday night after testing positive for COVID-19 and completing the mandatory quarantine period, missing his team’s games with Louisiana-Lafayette and Washington.
While Baylor’s schedule went through a complete overhaul in the opening week of the season, playing in Las Vegas instead of games in Connecticut, Illinois opened the year with three victories at home over North Carolina A&T, Chicago State and Ohio.
The first two were by an average of 60.5 points per game, but the Bobcats gave the Illini all they could handle with Illinois claiming a 77-75 victory over Ohio thanks to a pair of free throws from junior guard Ayo Dosunmu.
“We found a way to win,’’ said Dosunmu, who had a team-high 27 points, his third consecutive game with 20 or more points. “Winners find a way to win.’’
But the win over Ohio gave Illinois coach Brad Underwood plenty of things to teach his team before Wednesday’s contest with Baylor.
In particular, the turnover situation.
The Illini have committed 15 or more turnovers in all three of their victories, including 16 in the win over the Bobcats.
“Coach Underwood is going to yell at us enough that we’re going to get it figured out,’’ said Dosunmu. “I’m not really worried about that. To beat a top-10 team, you definitely have to take care of the ball better.’’
A big part of taking care of the basketball is going to come from freshman guards Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo, who have combined for 16 turnovers in the first three games.
“I want to get these younger guys going and prepared for bigger games — the Baylors, and the Dukes,” said Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier. “To help them get more shots than me, more touches, more looks and more opportunities just to build their confidence up. Develop that confidence when we have to play really talented teams. I could care less if I score. Watching them go out there having fun, playing with a smile on their face and just building that confidence is incredible.”
Frazier pointed out that Miller and Curbelo have been going up against one of the best guards in the country — Dosunmu — since practice started.
But on Wednesday night, Dosunmu will not be the only preseason All-American on the floor in Indianapolis. Baylor is led by 6-foot-3 junior Jared Butler, who is averaging 18.5 points and 4.5 assists per game.
The Bears, who return four all-Big 12 players from its 26-4 team of a year ago, actually start basically a four-guard lineup like the Illini has done in the first three games.
Wednesday’s game is tentatively scheduled for a 9 p.m. tipoff as it will follow top-rated Gonzaga against No. 15 West Virginia at 6 p.m. Both games will be shown on ESPN. The Illinois game with Baylor can be heard locally on the Busey Bank Illini Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
On Monday, the Big Ten Conference announced that Adam Miller was the Big Ten Freshman of the Week along with Purdue’s Zach Edey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.