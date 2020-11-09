CHAMPAIGN — An abrupt ending to the 2019-20 men’s college basketball season kept the Illinois Fighting Illini from playing in the Big Ten Conference Tournament and more important, the NCAA Tournament.
Illinois, which went 21-10 overall and 13-7 in the league, did finish the year at No. 21 in the final Associated Press poll.
Last month, Illinois coach Brad Underwood stated that the Fighting Illini wanted to pick up this season where it left off last year.
On Monday, Illinois was rated No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. It’s the first time that the Illini have been rated in the preseason poll since the 2010-11 season and it’s their highest preseason ranking since being No. 5 prior to the 2004-05.
“It’s our next step of growth,’’ Underwood said. “Now, you have to go from the hunter to the hunted and realize the bull’s eye on your back. And you have to handle that.’’
But, how does the coach feel about the rankings?
“Our objective is to never watch the rankings or talk about the rankings,’’ he said. “That’s for everyone else.
“I’m a process guy. I’m very committed to that. Consistency is what we are aiming for. To be a top-10 team every year, that’s what we have to do.’’
Illinois is one of seven Big Ten teams in the preseason AP Poll. Iowa is No. 5, followed by Wisconsin at No. 7 then comes Illinois at No. 8 with Michigan State at No. 13. Then the final three spots, No. 23, 24 and 25 belong to Ohio State, Rutgers and Michigan.
The Illini return five players, who started a year ago, including junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, who were named the preseason All-Big Ten Team on Monday. Dosunmu and Iowa’s Luka Garza were the only unanimous selections from a panel of media that cover the conference.
Illinois is expected to open its season later this month, but the official schedule has not been released by the school.
