CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball coach added another recruit to his top-15 recruiting class on Friday with the signing of Brandon Lieb.
Lieb, a 7-foot, 210-pound center from Deerfield, averaged 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game while earning third-team All-State honors by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
“We’re excited to have Brandon join our program and help him achieve his dream of wearing the Orange and Blue,” said Underwood in a release from the university. “Brandon’s skill level and shooting ability stand out right away; he can really space the floor at the ‘5’. He has a strong work ethic and is motivated to be part of our player development program, where he will add strength and weight to his frame. Brandon is also a tremendous student who will excel at the University of Illinois. We feel fortunate to add to our 2020 class someone with both the athletic and academic caliber of Brandon Lieb, and are pleased to welcome him to the Fighting Illini family.”
Lieb joins guard Adam Miller of Chicago Morgan Park, guard Andre Curbelo of Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran and forward Coleman Hawks of Prolific Prep (Calif.) in the 2020 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 12 by Rivals.
DACC hosts golf outing
DANVILLE — Danville Country Club will serve at the host for the Danville Area Community College golf outing on Friday, July 10.
The event will begin with a 1:15 p.m. shotgun start with registration taking place from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. A box lunch will be served from noon until 1 p.m.
Cost for the golf outing is $100 for a non-member golfer and $80 for a member golfer. This includes green fees, cart, box lunch, refreshments and a gift. Players can either be assigned to a team or submit their own foursome list.
Additionally, sponsorships are also available. A hole sponsorship, which includes a custom sign at one of the 18 holes, is $100 while a white sponsorship for $500 includes green fees for four players, two carts, box lunches, refreshments, gifts, a custom hole sign along with recognition on the official tournament score card. The registration for all sponsorships is Wednesday, July 1.
The event is limited to the first 29 teams, which each team being assigned two golf carts, which the teams can use as their own comfort level.
An awards ceremony is tentatively set for 5:45 p.m.
For information, contact Brian Hensgen by phone at 217-443-8823 or by email at bhensgen@dacc.edu.
Brown continues IHSAA involvement
CAYUGA, Ind. — North Vermillion senior-to-be Brookelyn Brown will begin her second year on IHSAA Student Advisory Committee.
The SAC, which began in 2001-02, represents the entire IHSAA membership of 408 schools, and its structure reflects that of the IHSAA Board of Directors in terms of classification and districts.
The SAC meets four times annually — twice each semester — and is responsible for hosting meetings with student peers at the Fall Area Principals Meetings; assisting with the awards ceremonies at IHSAA state championship events throughout the school year, planning and administering the annual IHSAA Student Leadership Conference in June and; to engage in and support the activities of Special Olympics Indiana including the Unified Track & Field and Unified Flag Football State Tournaments.
Other SAC functions include the development of an IHSAA Captain’s Handbook which is posted to IHSAA.org as well as assisting in the creation of multiple public service announcements addressing good sporting behavior which will be utilized during 2020-21 state championships events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.