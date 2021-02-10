CHAMPAIGN — As the college basketball season wears on during the ongoing pandemic, one thing is abundantly clear, and that is to expect the unexpected.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood knows this all too well, as he has seen several games either cancelled or postponed this season due to COVID-19, none the fault of his program.
Illinois was originally supposed to play at #3 Michigan on Thursday evening, but a pause in the Michigan athletic program-wide postponed that contest. Even as some of the Wolverine programs are getting back to playing games, including the women’s basketball team, scheduled for the same night, the Illini’s game in Ann Arbor is still waiting to be played.
“We were hoping to an opportunity to possibly schedule a game with someone, but we just don’t want to bring in anyone because of the testing protocols that we require,” Underwood said about a possible non-conference matchup to make up for the missed game.
Instead, the Big Ten Conference announced that #6 Illinois will now play at Nebraska on Friday evening (8:00 pm CT, BTN) to make up an earlier contest with the Cornhuskers that was postponed last month. To compensate for this change, several other games have been either added or moved on the Illini schedule to make room for the Nebraska game.
The Illini were supposed to host the Cornhuskers on February 24th, but an earlier postponement with Michigan State in East Lansing was rescheduled for the next evening, thus moving the home game with the Cornhuskers to the end of the regular season on March 2nd, 3rd or 4th.
“It’s the most stressful time of the day for me waiting on our results, because you never know what a positive result is going to do for the immediate future of the season,” Underwood added regarding the stringent testing procedures that the U of I and the Big Ten require, and the stress of waiting for the results of those tests on each player and staff member associated with the program.
Illinois (13-5, 9-3) is coming off an impressive 75-60 win over the #21 ranked Wisconsin Badgers this past Saturday in Champaign, a game in which pre-season All-American candidate Ayo Dosunmu recorded just the third triple-double in program history with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.
The Illini are starting to play their best basketball of the season, and with the end of the regular season fast approaching and post-season play not far off, Underwood wants to make sure that all of his players stay healthy for the stretch run.
“It only takes one positive case to pause things, so we want to make sure that all of our guys are doing what they need to be doing to stay healthy. This is new for most of them, and when we’re not playing or practicing, the guys are pretty much holed up in their rooms, either playing video games or keeping up on their studies,” Underwood said about keeping his team healthy and how the players spend their downtime away from the court.
Nebraska (4-10, 0-7) is coming off a pause in team activities themselves, and with the rescheduled games, now will play four games in a seven-day period. The Cornhuskers played at Minnesota on Monday night and were defeated 79-61 by the Golden Gophers. Nebraska welcomes Wisconsin to Lincoln on Wednesday night, then will host the Illini on Friday evening before ending this grueling stretch on Sunday at Penn State.
The Cornhuskers are in a total rebuild under second-year head coach Fred Hoiberg, with the only players seeing significant action last season being Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Akol Arop and Yvan Ouedraogo. A mix of transfers that had to sit out last season due to NCAA regulations and some freshmen dot Hoiberg’s roster, giving him a very inexperienced team, but something to build on for the next couple of years.
A trio of Nebraska players, Teddy Allen, Dalano Banton and Trey McGowens, lead the Cornhuskers in scoring, and all three were either new to the program or sat out last season due to transfer rules. Allen leads Nebraska with just over 17 points per game, while Banton and McGowens average 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The game on Friday evening with Nebraska will be broadcast locally on WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1, as well as statewide on the 55-station Busey Bank Fighting Illini Sports Network.
