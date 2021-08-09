LEGION BASEBALL
At Gruber Park
Illinois State Junior Legion Tournament
Double-elimination
Thursday, Aug. 5
Game 1 — Palos 8, Alton 4
Game 2 — Mattoon 12, Wheaton 0 (5 innings)
Friday, Aug. 6
Game 3 — Palos 13, Post 210 Junior Speakers 2 (6 innings)
Game 4 — Mattoon 11, Trenton 10
Game 5 — Post 210 Junior Speakers 13, Wheaton 5
Game 6 — Trenton 8, Alton 7
Saturday, Aug. 7
Game 7 — Mattoon 8, Palos 5
Game 8 — Post 210 Junior Speakers 17, Trenton 0
Game 9 — Post 210 Junior Speakers 17, Palos 6
Sunday, Aug. 8
Game 10 — Post 210 Junior Speakers 15, Mattoon 7
Game 11 (if necessary) — Post 210 Junior Speakers 13, Mattoon 6
———
Saturday's linescores
Post 210 Junior Speakers 17, Trenton 0
Post 210`616`13`—`17`17`0
Trenton`000`00`—`0`3`1
WP — Pedro Rangel. LP — Frederick Kittstein. Two or more hits — Post 210: Conlan Moore 3, Drew Wichtowski 3, Landen Haurez 3, Deegan Albert 3. 2B — Post 210: Albert. 3B — Post 210: Albert. HR — Post 210: Wichtowski 2, Haurez. RBIs — Post 210: Haurez 5, Wichtowski 4, Albert 3, Moore 2, Hayden Prunkard, Grant Morgan.
———
Post 210 Junior Speakers 17, Palos Coyotes 6
Palos`222`00`—`6`9`0
Post 210`242`9x`—`17`13`1
WP — Karson Stevenson. LP — Alvaro Hucker. Two or more hits — Palos: Mike Jeffers 2, Nicholas Dillberto 2, Liam Roe 2. Post 210: Landen Haurez 3, Braxton Waller 3, Conlan Moore 2, Deegan Albert 2, 2B — Palos: Hucker, Jeffers. Post 210: Waller 3, Tyler Finley. HR — Post 210: Haurez, Moore, Hayden Prunkard. RBIs — Palos: Hucker 3, Jeffers, Dillberto, Michael Lovell. Post 210: Waller 5, Haurez 3, Moore 3, Prunkard 2, Albert, Zachary Russell.
———
Sunday's linescores
Post 210 Junior Speakers 15, Mattoon 7
Post 210`120`441`3`—`15`16`3
Mattoon`003`301`0`—`7`9`3
WP — Conlan Moore. LP — Slater Trier. Two or more hits — Post 210: Landen Haurez 4, Conlan Moore 2, Hayden Prunkard 2, Braxton Waller 2, Deegan Albert 2, Zachary Russell 2. Mattoon: Madden Johnson 2, Owen Hawkins 2, Jarret Muchow 2. 2B — Post 210: Moore, Waller, Russell, Grant Morgan. Mattoon: Hawkins. RBIs — Post 210: Haurez 3, Russell 3, Prunkard 2, Waller 2, Albert 2, Morgan 2, Drew Wichtowski. Mattoon: Hawks 2, Brayden Weber 2, Muchow.
———
Post 210 Speakers 13, Mattoon 6
Post 210`900`010`3`—`13`16`1
Mattoon`011`121`0`—`6`10`2
WP — Derek Drayer. LP — Owen Hawkins. Two or more hits — Post 210: Conlan Moore 4, Drew Wichtowski 3, Braxton Waller 3, Zachary Russell 2. Mattoon: Slater Trier 2, Jarret Muchow 2. 2B — Post 210: Moore, Waller. Mattoon: Korbin Bateman. HR — Post 210: Wichtowski 2, Moore, Landen Haurez. RBIs — Post 210: Wichtowski 5, Russell 2, Haurez 2, Moore, Waller, Hayden Prunkard, Mattoon: Trier 2, Korbin Bateman 2, Owen Harkins, Parker Newlin.
Records — Post 210 Junior Speakers 16-7 overall.
