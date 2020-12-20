CHAMPAIGN — Former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema is coming home.
On Saturday morning Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman announced Bielema, a native of Illinois, as the new head coach of the Fighting Illini, taking over for Lovie Smith, who was relieved of his duties on Dec. 13 after five seasons. Bielema's initial contract is for six years with an annual salary of $4.2 million.
"Illinois and the Big Ten is home for me, and I can't be any more excited about the opportunity in front of me with the Fighting Illini,'' said Bielema in an official release from the university. "We want to build a program that makes Illini Nation proud and regain the passion that I've seen when Illinois wins. We want the young men playing football in the state of Illinois from Freeport to Cairo and from Quincy to Danville dreaming of wearing the Orange and Blue and playing at Memorial Stadium. I look forward to re-connecting with the high school coaches around the state, making it clear we intend to keep our players home.
"We will build an outstanding staff for both player development and recruiting. The University of Illinois has incredible facilities and is known as one of the world's outstanding academic institutions. We will hold the young men on our team responsible both on and off the field while coaching them to be champions in life.''
Bielema is a native of Prophetstown and a former walk-on at Iowa. He has 24 years of collegiate coaching experience including 12 years as a head coach, going 97-58 (.626) during seven seasons at Wisconsin and five at Arkansas. His teams played in 10 bowl games during those 12 seasons, including three Rose Bowls.
"Bret Bielema is a proven winner,'' said Whitman. "With three Big Ten championships to his credit, few coaches can match his familiarity with, and success within, the Big Ten Conference. In our conversations, it became clear to me that he is a life-long learner who is continually looking to grow and improve, and he has enjoyed unrivaled mentorship from some of the game's most distinguished coaches, including Hayden Fry, Kirk Ferentz, Bill Snyder, Barry Alvarez and Bill Belichick — all of current or future Hall of Famers.
"Important to me, Bret, a native of our great state, grew up an Illini fan and is committed to seeing the football program at our state's flagship grow and prosper. Bret's blue-collar work ethic and genuine, authentic manner will allow him to form strong connections to his players and staff, and positive relationships in our community and our state. These qualities, combined with his commitment to education and his track record of success, give me great confidence in his leadership of our football program.''
Bielema, who was head coach at Wisconsin from 2006-12 and Arkansas from 2013-17, has spent the last three years in professional football. He was with the New England Patriots in 2018 and 19, winning a Super Bowl ring in 2018, and this season he was the outside linebackers coach and senior assistant with the New York Giants.
In his seven seasons with the Badgers, Bielema went 68-24 as his team went to seven straight bowl games including being the Big Ten Champions in three straight seasons (2010-12). During his five years with the Razorbacks, Bielema was 29-34 with three bowl appearances before being relieved of his duties.
Bielema, who was an all-area player for the Prophetstown Prophets, was a defensive lineman at Iowa from 1989-92. He originally joined the team as a walk-on but earned a scholarship after his first season with the Hawkeyes and he was a team captain during his senior season.
