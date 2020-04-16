CHAMPAIGN — In a move that was expected by most everyone associated with Illinois men’s basketball, sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu tweeted on Wednesday that he would enter his name in the 2020 NBA Draft.
In the tweet, which was a video of a text conversation between Ayo, the Orange Krush and Illini Nation, Dosunmu says that he hasn’t hired an agent.
“With so much going on and everything being up in the air I have not,’’ Dosunmu responded when asked.
Dosunmu, a 6-foot-5 guard from Chicago Morgan Park, averaged a team-best 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Fighting Illini, who went 21-10 and were poised to snap the school’s six-year NCAA Tournament drought before the COVID-19 pandemic. Dosunmu was named first team All-Big Ten by the media and second team All-Big Ten by the coaches.
“This was a tough decision,’’ Dosunmu texted in his video tweet. “I’m 100 percent locked in. Whenever they announce a date (for the NBA Draft) I’m prepared. 30 GMs are going to see what I’m made of. Straight ice in my veins.’’
That was very evident this season as Dosunmu had several critical late-game baskets for the Illini, including game-winners on the road at Wisconsin (Jan. 9) and at Michigan (Jan. 25).
“The two years I’ve spent at Illinois, I wouldn’t trade that for anything,’’ Dosunmu texted in his video tweet.
Dosunmu came to Illinois after leading Chicago Morgan Park to back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018. He averaged 13.8 points and 3.3 assists per game in his freshman season as he was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team and was also an honorable mention selection for All-Big Ten.
This year’s NBA Draft and the events surrounding it like the draft combine could be delayed because of the current COVID-19 pandemic. NBA teams are allowed to have virtual meetings with prospects, but all in-person evaluations or workouts have been banned.
The current NBA calendar calls for the draft combine to be held on May 21-24 with the draft set for June 25.
Early entrants have until April 26 to declare for the draft, but they must withdraw by June 15 to maintain their college eligibility.
All of these dates are subject to change as the NBA has currently suspended its 2019-20 regular season, and Commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t expect to make any decisions on the current year until next month.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who spoke to media members last month, said, “there’s a lot of factors that are so unknown.’’
He added that anyone that isn’t a surefire top-10 pick is facing a very daunting challenge.
Dosunmu is the second Illinois player to declare for this year’s draft as 7-foot freshman center Kofi Cockburn announced his intentions to enter the draft on Monday, April 6.
