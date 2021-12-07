IOWA CITY — Winning on the road in the Big Ten Conference takes experience.
Illinois super seniors Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams had never won at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City until Monday night.
Frazier and Williams combined for 21 points 12 rebounds and eight assists ad the Fighting Illini defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-83 in a Big Ten Conference contest.
“Yeah, I like old guys,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood, referring to all of his seniors and his All-American junior center Kofi Cockburn.
The four Illinois seniors — Frazier, Williams, Jacob Grandison and Alfonso Plummer — along with Cockburn closed the victory out as the Fighting Illini improved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten Conference.
“To get a gold nugget here — a win — is a huge credit to our guys,’’ Underwood said. “We were able to withstand their runs, and a lot of that is because of our veterans.
“Road wins in this league are extremely challenge … and very hard to get. It wasn’t pretty, but I think we did a couple of things that you have to do on the road — rebound and execute late, which includes free throw shooting.’’
The Illini enjoyed a 52-23 advantage in rebounding, including 19 offensive rebounds that turned in the 24 second-chance points, while they were 10-of-12 at the free-throw line in the final 1 minute, 2 seconds.
Plummer and Grandison, who shared game-high scoring honors with 21 points each, were 4-for-4 and 5-of-6 respectively at the free-throw line in the final minute. That duo was also 8-of-17 from 3-point range for Illinois.
The Illini needed that long-range shooting in the first half as Cockburn had only 1 field goal attempt.
“We didn’t do a very good job of getting the ball to Kofi in the first half,’’ said Underwood, whose team still led 39-36. “We made a few adjustments at halftime. Our spacing as much better and we emphasized getting the ball to him. We can’t have two halves with him getting 1 shot.’’
But as a junior, Cockburn knew why he only had one shot attempt.
“My statement at halftime was to look on the inside and try to get it to me,’’ he said. “They were really double teaming and triple teaming me, don’t try to force it. I just needed to let the game come to me. If they were going to pay behind me, than you can pass me the ball. If not, make the right right. I will get mine.’’
The combination of better spacing and Illinois making 8-of-18 from behind the 3-point arc in the first half seemingly created a few more opportunities.
Cockburn scored 14 second-half points to go along with 12 second-half rebounds as the finished with his 32nd career double-double of 17 points and a career-high 18 rebounds.
“Kofi would have been frustrated, ticked off and upset that he wasn’t getting touches when he was a freshman,’’ Underwood said. “It would have affected other parts of his game.
“Now, he is saying that I’m open, get me the ball if you can, but don’t force it. You guy are making the plays. That is tremendous maturity. It shows that he has grown in a lot of ways.’’
Iowa (7-2 overal, 0-2 in the Big Ten) had a 17-0 run in the first half thanks in large part to its pressure defense. The Hawkeyes forced the Illini into 18 turnovers that led directly to 26 points.
“The press bothered us,’’ Underwood said. “I have to do a better job of helping them out with that.’’
Keegan Murray, who entered the game at the leading scorer in the country, went on a personal 10-2 run in the second half that pulled Iowa within three, 74-71, with 1:33 left but Plummer buried a 3 that set up the final free-throw barrage for the Illini.
Murray finished with 19 points, while Tony Perkins came off the bench to score 16 for Iowa.
Up next for Illinois is a home game this Saturday against No. 11 Arizona.
