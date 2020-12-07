CHAMPAIGN — Rivalry games are a big part of college football.
For Illinois, some of its biggest rivals are Ohio State, Purdue and Northwestern as there is a symbolic trophy that goes to the winner.
So far this year, the Illini lost to Boilermakers (31-24) in the battle for The Cannon, they had their contest with the Buckeyes for the Illibuck cancelled, so that leaves this Saturday’s game with the Wildcats for the Land of Lincoln Trophy.
“It’s been up north for too long,’’ said Illinois coach Lovie Smith. “Our guys will be pumped up and ready to go. We plan on playing our best game that we’ve played all year.’’
Illinois hasn’t fared much better in games against border rivals after suffering a 35-21 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The losing streak to Iowa was extended to seven games and the Illini have lost five straight to the Wildcats.
“For us, five years is too long,’’ Smith said. “We have ended some streaks and we are looking to end another one this week.’’
While Illinois didn’t end the losing streak to Iowa on Saturday, even after getting up 14-0 in the game’s first 17 minutes, the 41-23 victory at Nebraska on Nov. 21 was the first for the Illini since 1924 when Red Grange was a part of the program.
“If you look at our play, we have a legitimate chance to win each week,’’ said Smith, possibly referring to a 63-0 loss to Iowa in 2018. “That hasn’t always been the case. We had a legitimate chance to beat a good Iowa football team this past week.
“We are better in all areas.’’
Unfortunately for Illinois being better didn’t add up to a victory over Iowa, who scored 35 unanswered points on six of seven drives.
“We’ve got to maintain that energy through the whole game,’’ said Illinois sophomore running back Chase Brown, who finished with a team-high 83 rushing yards on 18 attempts. “When we got up on them 14-zip, the energy was there.’’
So, what happened over the next 40 minutes or so?
“Maybe, we got too comfortable,’’ Brown added. “Obviously when you’re up 14-zip, you’ve got to step on their necks and you’ve got to finish them. We’ve got to take them out and finish that game.’’
Instead it was the Hawkeyes (5-2) and quarterback Spencer Petras that seemingly that stepped up to the challenge, cutting the Illini lead to 14-13 at halftime.
Iowa than carried that momentum over into second half with three more scoring drives all ending in touchdowns with Petras hitting Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a 4-yard scoring strike to take a 21-14 lead in the third quarter. Petras added a 16-yard touchdown pass to Shaun Beyer in the fourth quarter and Smith-Marsette capped the scoring for the Hawkeyes with a 13-yard run.
“We spread the ball out pretty well,’’ said Petras, who also connected with Sam LaPorta for a 22-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. “After the slow start, we got to see what this offense can really do.’’
While the Hawkeyes got their offense on track, it was the Illini that seemingly couldn’t do anything right after those opening 17 minutes in which they rolled up 148 yards of offense.
“Words can’t describe how I was feeling,’’ said Brown of his team’s 14-0 lead with 13 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half. “We were playing great football. That’s what you guys want to see, that’s what fans want to see, that’s what we we want to see and that’s what we put work into every single week to do.’’
But over the next seven drives, Illinois (2-4) picked up just 47 yards of offense.
“I don’t think they changed anything,’’ said Illinois coach Lovie Smith.
And Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston confirmed Smith’s comments.
“Nothing changed,’’ he said. “There weren’t any adjustments, none at all.
“We just had to settle down and come out and play Iowa defense.’’
Meanwhile, the Illinois defense saw three starters — defensive tackle Jamal Woods, linebacker Khalan Tolson and cornerback Nate Hobbs — leave the game with injuries.
“I don’t think you need to talk about injuries when you lose and give up yards and points like that,’’ Smith said. “Everybody saw the game. We did lose some guys. We had some defensive players were out — some key guys were out.
“When that happens, some other players have to step up and that didn’t happen today.’’
Illinois got an offensive spark from redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams in the fourth quarter. He led the Illini on a pair of drives — one that ended on downs inside the Iowa 10 and the other was capped with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Sandy.
Daniel Barker and Josh Imatorbhebhe each caught touchdown passes from Brandon Peters in the first half as Illinois built its 14-0 lead.
Former Danville standout Caleb Griffin, a sophomore kicker on the Illini roster, served as the team’s punt returner on Saturday.
Griffin fielded four punts, three with a fair catch and he had one punt return for 4 yards.
Julian Pearl, another former Danville standout, started at right tackle for Illinois. It was his second consecutive start for the Illini.
