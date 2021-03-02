ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s been 16 years since the Illinois Fighting Illini fan base has seen its men’s basketball team ranked in the top-five of the Associated Press Poll in the final week of the regular season.
Not only is Illinois in a position for a possible No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament when those pairings are announced on March 14, but with two wins this week coupled with three losses by the Michigan Wolverines, the Illini would claim its first Big Ten regular-season title since 2005.
“It’s where I believe this program should be and has the capability to be,’’ Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Will we be there every year? I hope so.
“We are laying a great foundation.’’
That’s what makes tonight’s game at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich., so much fun for the Illini Nation.
The fourth-rated Fighting Illini (18-6 overall, 14-4 in the Big Ten) will take on the second-rated Michigan Wolverines (18-1 overall, 13-1 in the Big Ten) in a nationally-televised contest on ESPN.
“We will have to play very, very well up there to beat them,’’ said Underwood. “I’ve been fortunate to see Gonzaga (No. 1 rated) and Baylor (No. 3 rated) in person, and I think Michigan is in their caliber.
“Juwan (Howard) has done a really good job.’’
But, don’t expect to hear Underwood call this a ‘must-win’ for Illinois.
He has been saying for more than a week the focus of his team is on the bigger prize — the NCAA Tournament.
“The national stuff is most important,’’ he said, noting that the Wolverines are only playing 17 conference games, while the Illini are playing 20. Because of the difference in games played, the regular-season conference title and the seeding for the Big Ten Tournament will be based on winning percentage.
“It was all about getting to the final chapter,’’ said Underwood, referring to the NCAA Tournament. “That’s all we’ve talked about. You want to put yourself in a position to be a 1-2 seed and you will feel good about that.
“There is a lot of basketball left. Selection Sunday isn’t tomorrow. We will go out, compete, play as hard as we can and try to get better.’’
Obviously, the players take a little different approach.
“It’s definitely going to be a great challenge for everybody,’’ said freshman guard Andre Curbelo, who was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. “We’ve had a helluva season so far. This game is going to be a statement game. We have to go in with a killer mentality like we’ve been having in the past few games.
“We are playing for something bigger and it’s a bigger challenge, obviously. We are here for it. We want it, just bring them on.’’
One of the biggest questions for tonight’s battle will be the health of Illinois senior guard Ayo Dosunmu.
The conference and national player of the year candidate has missed wins over Nebraska (86-70) at home on Thursday and at Wisconsin (74-69) on Saturday with a facial injury, that has been reported as a broken nose by several media outlets.
“Day-to-day,’’ said Underwood when asked about Dosunmu, who averages 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
While 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn led Illinois with 19 points in the win over Wisconsin on Saturday, Curbelo stepped up to score 17 and Da’Monte Williams, who re-entered the startling lineup when Dosunmu went down, had 12 including a pivotal basket in the game’s final minutes.
“I really proud of our guys. (Wisconsin) is not an easy place to go and against a veteran team,’’ said Underwood, who became a viral sensation for his postgame locker room celebration. “It was an emotional week. Now, we get into the final week of the season and it’s March.’’
So, what does Underwood like about this Michigan team?
“It’s a veteran team,’’ he said. “I’ve been very impressed with Mike Smith, their point guard. He has always been known as a scorer and yet he is facilitator for them. He makes them better.’’
Smith is a grad transfer Columbia, he is averaging 8.7 points and 5.3 assists per game for Michigan.
Freshman center Hunter Dickinson is the leading scorer for the Wolverines at 14.8 per game and he averages 7.8 rebounds per contest. Other guys in double digits for Michigan are senior Isaiah Livers (14.5) and sophomore Franz Wagner (13.3).
With Dosunmu, the leading scorer for Illinois is Cockburn at 17.7 per game to go along with his 9.9 rebounds, while senior Trent Frazier is next at 10.4 per game
Tonight’s game is set for 6 p.m. tipoff on ESPN and it can be heard on the Busey Bank Illinis Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
