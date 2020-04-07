CHAMPAIGN — In a move that has surprised most of the Illini Nation, freshman center Kofi Cockburn announced on Tuesday that he was declaring for the NBA Draft.
Cockburn, who was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, through a post on social media thanked his teammates, family and fans for their support.
While the freshman Kingston, Jamaica, didn’t indicate if he was going to hire an agent, the possibility exists that he could test the waters and then withdraw from the draft — returning to the University of Illinois.
According to NBA Sports website, Cockburn is in a group of 74 players that are ‘testing the waters,’ and multiple media reports have indicated that he is not going to hire an agent.
Cockburn, who is a 7-foot, 295-pound interior presence for the Illini this past season, made an immediate impact with five double-doubles in his first six games. He finished the season averaging 13.3 points, second on the team, and he led Illinois with 8.8 rebounds a game. But, his most impressive statistic was his team-leading 44 blocks.
“To begin, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream and play this wonder game I love so much,’’ Cockburn wrote on his Instagram page. “Thank you to my coaches and mentors for taking a chance on me and guiding me on this journey. To my family, I can’t thank you enough for the love and guidance, without it I don’t know where I’d be today.
“To my team, the bond I have created with my teammates is something I will cherish forever. We continued to uplift, encourage and motivate one another on and off the court, and for that I am thankful.
“To Illini Nation: What a road it’s been. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms. You guys made this journey all the more special. Game after game, you’ve filled the arena showing us what true unconditional support is.
“Ever since I began playing basketball a fire has been lit inside me, which I knew I had to pursue to the fullest extent. With that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.
“Embarking on this new journey is something I have always dreamt of and I have a special love for everyone who’s helped get me here.”
This year’s NBA Draft and the events surrounding it like the draft combine could be delayed because of the current coronavirus pandemic. NBA teams are allowed to have virtual meetings with prospects, but all in-person evaluations or workouts have been banned.
The current NBA calendar calls for the draft combine to be held on May 21-24 with the draft set for June 25.
Early entrants have until April 26 to declare for the draft, but they must withdraw by June 15 to maintain their college eligibility.
All of these dates are subject to change as the NBA has currently suspended its 2019-20 regular season, and Commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t expect to make any decisions on the current year until next month.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who spoke to media members last week, said, “there’s a lot of factors that are so unknown.’’
He added that anyone that isn’t a surefire top-10 pick is facing a very daunting challenge.
Cockburn might not be the only Fighting Illini player that will declare for the upcoming NBA Draft.
Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu, the team’s leading scorer, at 16.6 points per game, is considered one of the top six draft prospects in the Big Ten.
