UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — This has been anything but an ordinary week for the Illinois football team.
After last Saturday’s 28-10 loss to their arch-rivals, the Northwestern Wildcats, the Fighting Illini learned on Sunday that it would play the Penn State Nittany Lions in their season finale, but it would be without head coach Lovie Smith, who was relieved of his duties by athletics director Josh Whitman.
“There is not sugarcoating it,’’ said offensive coordinator Rod Smith, who will serve at the team’s interim head coach for today’s game. “It’s an emotional time for these guys. We, the coaches, have to provide stable leadership to help them. Our first and foremost job here is to these young men.’’
So, what has been his message to the Illini as they prepare for a Nittany Lions team that has won three straight after opening the season with five straight losses.
“Treat this as your bowl game,’’ he said. “Attack it as hard as we can, prepare and let these guys go out, play and have some fun.’’
Smith believes the competitive nature of every player will be enough motivation.
“It’s an opportunity to play another game, particularly a Big Ten opponent — that is a lot of motivation in itself,’’ he added.
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen acknowledged that his team is lucky to still be playing football, especially considering that three Big Ten games have been cancelled for this week because of COVID-19 concerns.
“If you love football, if you love the game, you are playing for the University of Illinois and the people that support it,’’ he said. “Have a little pride and finish it out strong.’’
Senior center Doug Kramer believes the Illini (2-5 overall and in the league) have a lot to play for this week in a game that is set for 4:30 p.m. (Central) kickoff at Beaver Stadium.
“Even if all of this didn’t happen, we are still playing a Big Ten football game. We playing a great program and a historic program — that means a lot in itself,’’ he said. “Add everything that has happened this year and this will be the final time that this group of players will be playing together.’’
Hansen admitted there is less pressure on the Illini going into Happy Valley.
“We can be a little more loose and have a little more fun,’’ he said. “We are just playing football for the guy next to you.’’
Penn State coach James Franklin believes it will have an impact on today’s game.
“Sometimes when there is a different voice that sometimes can spur some energy,’’ said Franklin.
The Nittany Lions have had a trio of freshmen step up during their recent winning streak.
Wideout Parker Washington, running back Keyvone Lee and tight end Brenton Strange have combined for 74 touches for 563 yards and four touchdowns over the last three weeks.
Those three along with junior quarterback Sean Clifford and junior wideout Jahan Dotson figure to be a big concern for the Illinois defense that has allowed 493 yards in its last game and the Illini rank last in the Big Ten, allowing 453 yards per contest this season.
“I didn’t like the taste walking out of Ryan Field on Saturday,’’ said Illinois senior defensive end Owen Carney. “I was really excited and kind of anxious to play another game. We get another chance to prove ourselves.
“It’s a chance to go out on a good note, go out on a high.’’
Illinois, which had six new starters last week on defense against Northwestern, will still be without Tony Adams after testing positive for COVID-19 and cornerback Nate Hobbs will sit out because of contact tracing.
While it’s unknown if defensive linemen Roderick Perry or Jamal Woods along with linebacker Khalan Tolson and defensive back Sydney Brown will be able to play.
And there will be a new person calling the defensive plays as Jimmy Lindsey will be the interim defensive coordinator as Lovie Smith had previous ran the defense.
So, did Lindsey make any big changes?
“We got together as a defensive staff and conglomerated on some things,’’ Lindsey said. “There is not a lot you can change in four days from what we did with coach Smith. There are some tweaks that we’ll try to implement. It’s about trying to make it fun for the guys and getting those guys to play with great effort.
“That’s all I’m asking from them.’’
Illinois will also be without leading wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, who declared for the NFL draft on Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior had a year of eligibility remaining and finishes his Illini career with 55 catches for 931 yards and 12 touchdowns. He led the team with 22 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.