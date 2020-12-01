CHAMPAIGN — It was about 12 hours before Saturday’s scheduled kickoff that Illinois coach Lovie Smith learned that his team would not be playing the No. 3-rated Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium because of a coronavirus outbreak within the Ohio State program.
Smith, in his normal routine, didn’t get upset or frustrated with the news. He just moved on to the next game on the schedule — the Iowa Hawkeyes.
“As we went into this football season, we knew that we were going to need to be flexible, that things could change quickly and that is exactly what happened for us this past week,’’ said Smith during his weekly press conference on Monday. “We were really excited about playing one of the best teams in the country, here at home and all that.
“Once the decision was made by the league, we moved on, quickly, to Iowa. That’s where we are right now.’’
So, how did this situation actually play out for Illinois?
“Right before the game there is testing that goes on,’’ said Smith, noting that Big Ten protocols call for Friday night testing. “By that time, it started looking like there were some problems. Later that night, we found out the game was cancelled.’’
Smith said that the players basically got the day off on Saturday, almost like a mini bye week.
“During a bye week, you typically don’t practice and we practiced all last week,’’ Smith said. “But for our team, we had a couple of bumps and bruises and hopefully, not playing will allow us to get healthier.
“We met a little bit on Saturday and we moved onto Iowa. We are back on our normal routine that we would have been if we had played on Saturday.’’
Saturday’s game was the first one this season cancelled for Illinois, but it’s the sixth time that a Big Ten game has been called off this fall including Minnesota at Wisconsin, which was also scheduled for this past Saturday. In all, 19 of the 58 scheduled college football games this past Saturday were cancelled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We knew when we started the football season that teams could have some positives where they wouldn’t be able to play. We could be one of them,’’ Smith said. “We tried to prep the guys as much as possible early on.’’
Smith pointed out that college football programs like Illinois have been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic since June, including stopping and starting practices back in August.
So, has this season been worth it?
“We have gotten a lot,’’ Smith said. “We are able to play football this season, not as many games, but we are playing football, we are practicing football just like any other season.
“There is some protocol that we have to go through daily, but that’s been a part of our routine for a long time. Nothing is really changing for us. We are excited about the possibility of getting a third win.’’
Illinois (2-3) will need to beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, something the Illini haven’t done since a 27-24 triumph on Nov. 1, 2008.
“It doesn’t take a lot for us to get fired up about playing the Hawkeyes,’’ said Smith. “They embarrassed here that last time we played them at home. We played them a lot better last year, but we still haven’t been able to get a win for a period of time.’’
Saturday’s game, which is both homecoming and senior day for Illinois, will kickoff at 2:30 p.m.
It will be a virtual homecoming celebration for Illinois with a special halftime performance by Illinois alum and REO Speedway frontman Kevin Cronin that will be available on Illinois’ second screen experience which can be found on FightIllini.com and the Illinois Football Facebook page.
Illinois will honor 33 seniors prior to the game, although under NCAA rules this season doesn’t count toward eligibility and all senior student-athletes have the option to come back for the 2021-22 season.
Saturday’s game with Iowa will be shown on Fox Sports 1 and it can be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
