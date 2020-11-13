Curtis L. Atkinson, 82, of Danville, passed away at 8:06am, Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 19, 1938, in Fairfield, IL, the son of George and Ruth Atkinson. He was wed to Emma Salinas on March 6, 1961. She survives. He is also survived by: his sons, James Atkins…