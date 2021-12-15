CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema has officially been on the job for 362 days and on Wednesday, he announced his first-ever early-signing period recruiting class.
The Fighting Illini added 22 signees — 15 offensive and 7 defensive on the first day.
Ten of them were from the state of Illinois including central Illinois players Hank Beatty from Rochester, Aidan Laughery of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Clayton Leonard from Iroquois West. Beatty was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Illinois this year and he is the first Gatorade winner to sign with Illinois since 2010 when Reilly O’Toole chose Illinois.
“Illinois kids will be a staple of what we are,’’ Bielema said. “Of the 10 players we signed from Illinois, five of them won state titles in their playing careers and we also got five kids from the Chicago Catholic League.’’
Running back Jordan Anderson, who led Joliet Catholic to the Class 4A state title over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, and wide receiver Eian Pugh, who helped Fenwick to the Class 5A state title over Kankakee are two of the players from the Catholic League along with tight end Henry Boyer of Chicago Brother Rice and linebackers James Kreutz from Loyola Academy and Malachi Hood from Joliet Catholic.
“All of our recruits were 172-68-1 this past year,’’ Bielema said. “We put an emphasis on winning. It wasn’t an end-all, be-all, but we want to win here and change the culture. To do that, we have to cultivate the front end. Those type of players won’t tolerate losing.’’
The big emphasis in this recruiting class for Illinois was on the offensive line with five high school and one junior college player being added to the trenches.
“That embodies what we believe in,’’ Bielema said. “We want to have a strong foundation of offensive and defensive linemen.’’
Danville standout Julian Pearl will be the one of the most experienced offensive lineman returning next season as guys like Doug Kramer, Alex Palczeweski and Verdrian Love finished their collegiate playing eligibility this past season.
“Just because of pure numbers, I knew we were losing five of the top six players in that group,’’ Bielema said. “To get them and build them has been a huge part of this class.’’
And it’s with that group that Illinois has signed players from three different countries.
Isaiah Adams, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman from Ajax, Canada, is making his way to Champaign via Garden City (Kan.) Community College, while Magnus Moeller is a 6-9, 300-pound lineman from Vejle, Denmark. The others from the United States are Hunter Whitenack (6-6, 315) from New Carlisle, Ind., Joey Okla (6-3, 300) from Hartland, Wis., Matt Fries (6-5, 285) from Cranford, N.J. and Leonard from Iroquois West.
This recruiting class for Illinois also includes a high school quarterback in Donovan Leary, a 6-3, 210-pounder from Sicklerville, N.J.
“I’m not a big believer in signing multiple quarterbacks in the same class,’’ Bieleman said. “But, it’s important to get a quarterback that fits into what we are doing.’’
And that’s why Illinois is expected to add Tommy DeVito, a transfer from Syracuse. But NCAA rules prohibit Bielema from talking about any transfer — coming or going — until they are enrolled into their new school.
DeVito is a former four-star recruit from the class of 2017. In four seasons at Syracuse, he threw for nearly 4,000 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He started just three games this past fall before the Orange made a change at quarterback.
While Wednesday was the first day of the early-signing period, the program can still add players through the transfer portal and they still have a handful of scholarships that can be used for the February signing period.
“We’re not done,’’ Bielema said. “Whatever isn’t covered today, can be covered in the near future.’’
