CHAMPAIGN — Momentum and expectations are definitely higher for the 2020 Illinois Fighting Illini football team.
Coming off the school’s first bowl experience in five years along with 16 returning starters from that squad and more than 25 seniors, the anticipation for the Sept. 4 opener against Illinois State was building when the coronavirus pandemic blitzed those plans and sacked the plans for spring workouts.
For nearly two months, players and coaches were limited to video conference meetings and the only workouts were makeshift that focused on body weight and cardio work.
“In the middle of April, I was really concerned,’’ said Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen, when asked about the 2020 season. “I was pretty frustrated. My parents talked to me and stressed to me “hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.’
“Now, I’m starting to think that we will have a season. I don’t want to jinx if or anything, but I think we will have a season.’’
One step in that direction for the Fighting Illini will be the opportunity for athletes, particularly football players, to return to the campus beginning on June 3rd and official workouts can start on June 11th.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel, to a degree,’’ Hansen said. “We are not out of this yet but it super exciting to get back with the guys. I was real excited to get back and work out with the boys.’’
Josh Whitman, Director of Athletics at Illinois, along with Randy Ballard, the assistant athletic director for sports medicine, have worked on establishing the guidelines for all athletes at the University of Illinois.
Those guidelines include testing, taking the players’ temperature, isolation and small workout groups.
Hansen, who is from Tarpon Springs, Fla., admits he is a bit hesitant about returning right away to campus.
“The hesitation isn’t about the germs or worrying about getting the coronavirus,’’ he said. “For me, my concern is will I get the quality work during the summer that I need. If not, I would like to stay in my own personal gym so that I can get the work in. If we can do it at Illinois, I want to be there. It looks like we will be able to do that.’’
And what about the smaller group workouts?
“It will have to be a new routine,’’ he said. “Coming into the weight room, if I have to get tested, I will. The only concern is that we can’t get in there at all times to get extra work. So there is going to have be a lot of time management.’’
Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green, a junior-to-be from Peoria High, points out that returning to campus next week is completely optional.
“Guys should do what’s best for them, but I think we will have the majority of them coming back,’’ said Green, one of leaders on the offensive side of the ball. “There might be some things that we don’t want to do, but if it’s for the greater good of the team, than that’s what we will do.’’
Adjusting is something that this Illinois team has already done.
Using video conferencing, Green admits that the Illini offensive line has learned more this offseason from offensive line coach Bob McClain.
“He is like a professor, football-wise not technology-wise,’’ said Green, noting that coach McClain had some issues getting started on the video conferencing. “Once he got the handle of it, we were rolling.’’
According to Green, McClain has used that time to teach,”in-depth,” about formations and different play calls.
“We have been able to look at plays that went well for us and see why they did,’’ Green said. “And the plays that didn’t go well and why that happened as well.’’
Green says it’s been good preparation as the four returning starting offensive linemen all have aspirations of playing professional football.
“You have to know ball in the NFL,’’ he said. “They have interviews where you have to get on the board.’’
While Hansen returned to Florida when the Illinois campus was closed back in March, Green has stayed in Champaign.
“When I went to college, my mom downsized and I don’t have a room at my mom’s house,’’ Green said. “I’m 315 pounds and I don’t want to be sleeping on a couch. I’ve got a nice bed here in Champaign.’’
And in the next two weeks, Green and Hansen will be back in the Smith Performance Center along with their teammates getting ready for the season.
“This is our year to do something special,’’ Hansen said. “Especially, if we can figure this summer out and get to work this fall.’’
