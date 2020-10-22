MADISON, Wis. — Illinois coach Lovie Smith doesn’t think the oddsmakers are being disrespectful to his team, making them a 19-point underdog in the Big Ten season opener at Wisconsin.
The line actually started at 23.5 points.
“Until we become a consistent winning program, this is a position we will be in quite a few times,’’ said Smith. “It’s not all bad being an underdog and when people don’t have a lot of confidence in what they think you can be.
A year ago, the Fighting Illini were a 30-point underdog against the Badgers, who are rated No. 14 in the latest Associated Press Poll. And Illinois fans remember very well how that game ended. James McCourt nailed a 39-yard field goal to give the Illini a 24-23 win over the Badgers, who were rated No. 6 in the country.
“We’re kind of getting, I don’t know what the right word is, but when you see that you’re like, wow, after what happened last year, we’re returning a lot of guys,” said Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters, who is one of 15 returning starters. “I guess we’re going to have to go prove them wrong again.”
Smith has said that this is his best team since he’s been at Illinois and it’s an experienced group. The Illini have 25 seniors on it’s roster, which is more than they had in the past two seasons combined.
“As we look at our football team, we made progress last year,’’ Smith said. “We were a six-win team and I think we are a stronger team right now.’’
“You can do an awful lot of talking about what you are, who you can be, how good and all of those things but it has to be confirmed. The only way it can be confirmed is if you can get a win against good people. We were able to get some big wins last year, so yes, winning definitely gives you confidence that it works if we do it the right way.”
And last year’s win over Wisconsin, one that Smith called a signature win for his program, sparked a four-game winning streak that led to the program’s first bowl game since 2014. It also snapped a three-game losing streak at the Illini appeared destine for another bowl-less season.
“It was definitely a confidence booster,’’ said Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen. “It was definitely something that lifted weight off of your shoulders.
“It kind of showed that we weren’t the same old Illinois team that would have rolled over, the 4-8, 2-10 Illinois that would roll over and accept defeat. It showed the work we put in wasn’t for nothing.’’
Smith is quick to point out that last year’s win won’t be a factor in this year’s game.
“We’re excited to see where we fit into the landscape of 2020,’’ he said.
Illinois will be facing a Wisconsin team that will have a new lead running back in the power ground game. Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for more than 6,000 yards in three seasons, is now a member of the Indianapolis Colts.
Sophomore Naika Watson ran for 331 yards on 74 carries a year ago, while fifth-year senior Garrett Groshek had 194 yards on 42 carries. The Wisconsin depth chart lists both Watson and Groshek at the first-team running back.
“I like the pieces,’’ said Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst. “Now, we’ve got to put it all together.’’
The Fighting Illini, who improved for the 127th ranked defense in 2018 to 77th a year ago, was still the 13th rated defense in the Big Ten against the run, allowing 195.5 yards per game.
In last year’s win, the Badgers managed just 156 yards on 43 carries, an average of 3.6 yards a carry.
“They have a system. While most teams in college football run a spread offense, Wisconsin is known for its power-running game and the play-action passes,’’ Smith said. “You have to have your big-boy pads on when you play them.’’
Wisconsin will also have a new quarterback for Friday’s game. Senior Jack Coan, who started all 12 games a year ago, injured his right foot in practice and had to undergo surgery. He is out indefinitely and redshirt freshman Graham Mertz figures to get the start against Illinois.
The Illini will have a number of new faces on their defensive line with the graduation of Oluwole Betiku Jr., Jamal Milan and Tymir Oliver. Graduate transfer Roderick Perry, who had 14 1/2 tackles for loss last season at South Carolina State, will be needed to fill one of those holes.
Friday’s game at Camp Randall Stadium is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff on the Big Ten Network. The game can be heard on the Fighting Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.