STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Illinois freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams threw for two touchdowns and ran for 102 yards but it was enough as the Penn State Nittany Lions handed the Fighting Illini a 56-21 defeat in the season finale for both schools.
Williams led the Illini to three touchdown drives in the first quarter starting with a 5-yard scoring strike to Brian Hightower and it was capped with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Barker that gave Illinois (2-6) a 21-14 lead with 6 minutes, 10 seconds left in the first quarter.
Saturday’s game was the first since the firing of head coach Lovie Smith and Williams admitted it was a “tough” situation.
“But we just said, ‘This our brotherhood,’” Williams said. “We’re going to play for each other.’’
It was all Penn State (4-5) in the game’s final 50 minutes, as the the Lions, who rolled up 580 yards of total offense, scored 35 unanswered points.
“After the first nine minutes of the game, I think we gave up 75 yards after that,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “So the adjustments were good. I appreciate the resiliency that this team showed.”
For the second week in a row, the Illini defense was missing starters because injuries and COVID-19 protocols.
Illinois traveled with just 54 scholarship players with 21 of them on the defensive side of the football.
“I don’t think our kids quit,’’ said Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith, who was serving as the interim coach on Saturday. “We may not have executed the entire time, or been in the right spot, but they didn’t quit.’’
Illinois junior defensive back Jartavius Martin had a game-high 12 tackles, while senior linebacker Jake Hansen had nine tackles — four solo — to go along with 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Saturday’s game was the second time this season that Williams rushed for more than 100 yards.
Senior punter Blake Hayes had an impressive performance as he averaged 44.0 yards on nine punts with two of them exceeding 50 yards including a 55-yarder.
