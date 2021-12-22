After starting the season with just one win in five games, the prospects of making a bowl game seemed nearly impossible for the Illinois football team.
But, the Fighting Illini proceeded to win four of their final seven games to finish with a 5-7 record with losses to Rutgers and Iowa ultimately keep Illinois from an exclusive 13th game this season.
Actually at one time, the possibility existed for the Fighting Illini to get a bowl berth with a 5-7 record thanks in part to its high APR score, but ultimately 82 teams reached the required 6-win mark thus eliminating all 5-win teams.
But on Wednesday, the No. 23-rated Texas A&M Aggies announced that would not be able to play No. 20 Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries.
“It’s unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,’’ said Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher in an official news release from the school.
The Aggies (8-4) were scheduled to leave for Jacksonville on Sunday.
So, what happens to the Gator Bowl?
The Demon Deacons (10-3) are hoping that another team can be found.
Enter the Fighting Illini under the director of Bret Bielema, who took to social media on Wednesday.
“Waiting by the phone.... #ILL #famILLy,’’ Bielema posted on Twitter.
That was also his message back in November when the Illini held a very slim chance of qualifying for a bowl game with just five wins.
“I think that anything we can do to give us a chance to practice — I’m all for it,’’ said Bielema before Illinois trounced Northwestern 47-14. “I just thinks in invaluable. The only way to get good at football is to play football. During our bye weeks (this season), some of the things that you’ve seen, the progression that we’ve made through the course of the year is through practice.
“To be able to do that again would be a no-brainer.’’
While a normal bowl berth included 15 additional practices, Illinois would probably be limited to just seven or eight before a possible game with Wake Forest on Dec. 31, and that’s if the Illini could get everyone back on campus in the next 48 hours.
According to national media reports, the Gator Bowl did approach Rutgers, who went 5-7 with a higher APR than Illinois, on Wednesday but the Scarlet Knights turned down the opportunity.
John Currie, athletics director at Wake Forest, said that at least five teams had reached out to express interest in playing, including one team that already played in a bowl game.
That team was probably Marshall as the head coach of the Thundering Herd tweeted on Wednesday, “Someone said one more game???.....”
One interesting nugget is the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, which is the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars owed by Illinois graduate Shad Khan, who also owns Flex-N-Gate.
New protocols for Illini events
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois announced on Wednesday that proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test taken with 72 hours will be required for all individuals, 12 and older, at all university sponsored events open to the public with more than 200 people beginning on Jan. 1, 2022.
The first Fighting Illini athletics event under this policy will be the men’s Big Ten basketball contest against the Maryland Terrapins at the State Farm Center on Thursday, Jan. 6.
According to an official release from the university’s sports information department, on of the following will be required upon entry to the State Farm Center.
An official, government-issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered.
A photo of digital version of an official government-issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered.
A printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test administered by a healthcare professional within 72 hours to the event that includes the guest’s name and date the last test was administered.
Fans who are not able to provide proof of full vaccination or a valid negative COVID-19 test according to the conditions above will not be allowed to enter the arena. Over-the-counter test kit results are not accepted.
These changes will remain in effect until further notice. The State of Illinois and the University of Illinois remains under a mask mandate. Face coverings must be worn by all fans over the age of 5 years.
More detailed information regarding State Farm Center entry procedure will be released and posted on Fightingillini.com and StateFarmCenter.com.
