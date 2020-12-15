CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois football program was spiraling out of control when Josh Whitman, a former player for the Fighting Illini, took over the reigns of the athletic department on Feb. 17, 2016.
Three weeks later, Whitman hired Lovie Smith to replace Bill Cubit, who had been hired after being interim coach following the firing of Tim Beckman before the 2015 season.
Smith, who had spent 11 seasons in the NFL, including nine with the Chicago Bears, took over a program that hadn’t had a winning season since 2011.
“When we brought Lovie on board, we had a lot of needs — we needed a steady hand, an experienced voice and someone who would bring credibility to the program,’’ Whitman said. “We accomplished a lot of those. Did we win enough games? Absolutely not. Lovie would be the first to admit that.
“But, we are in a much better position today to go out and attract the next football coach than we were five years ago.’’
So on Sunday, Whitman announced that Smith, who went 17-39 in five seasons, was being relieved of his duties with the Fighting Illini.
“Lovie Smith led the Illinois football program with unquestioned integrity during his nearly five years of service,’’ Whitman said. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Smith and will always be grateful to him for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program required stability. His unshakable leadership, never more needed than during this pandemic, will be forever remembered.
“Nonetheless, based on extensive evaluation of the program’s current state and future outlook, I have concluded the program is not progressing at the rate we should expect at this advanced stage in Coach Smith’s tenure. To achieve our competitive objectives, I believe new leadership of the football program is required.’’
And while Whitman admitted the Illini, who are 2-5 this year heading into Saturday’s season finale at Penn State, didn’t win the number of games that he expected, the ultimate basis for his decision was the competitiveness of the program.
Illinois has lost four of its five games this season by more than 14 points, including a 38-point loss to Wisconsin to open the season.
“I can’t point to a single game or a single loss. There was no turning point,’’ Whitman said. “It was an accumulation of observations and data points gather over the years. It was never strictly about the wins or the losses. It was about the way we won or the way we loss.’’
The Illini, who went 6-7 last year, entered this season coming off the school’s first bowl berth since 2014 and with its largest senior class during the Smith era.
All signs pointed toward this being the first winning season for Illinois football since 2011, but losses to Wisconsin, Purdue (31-24) and Minnesota (41-14) to open the year quickly turned optimism into skepticism.
And while Whitman admitted the COVID-19 pandemic made it very difficult to evaluate a program that was down to its fourth-string quarterback against the Golden Gophers, he still felt that a change needed to be made.
“As I’ve said before, I will be all-in until I can’t be and then I will get out,’’ Whitman said. “I didn’t see a way forward, so it was time to get out.’’
This move also coincides with Smith’s contract. His original deal was for six years and $21 million, and he received a two-year extension after Illinois went 4-8 in the 2018 season.
“In constructing Lovie’s contract, we always imagined that this would be an important year,’’ Whitman said. “We thought we would be making a different decision this year. We anticipated with the senior class and what the schedule looked like — we had great optimism for the 2020 season.
“We have come to a fork in the road. Are we going to reup with this group with coach Smith at the helm or do we need to get out.’’
Illinois will owe Smith $2.3 million.
“It’s a big number but that number compared to the other coaching changes is relatively low,’’ said Whitman, obviously referring to Auburn’s firing of Gus Malzahn where the school owes him $21 million.
As for a possible replacement, Whitman said the search would begin immediately.
“The Illinois football program is primed for success,’’ he said. “I want to win and I want somebody who is going to come in here and win football games, doing it with integrity for a long time.’’
Whitman said that offensive coordinator Rod Smith will serve as the interim coach on Saturday against Penn State while Jimmy Lindsey will call the defensive plays, while assistant coach Miles Smith, son of Lovie Smith, will not be with the program.
