EVANSTON — Early in the Big Ten Conference season, the Illinois men’s basketball team has proven it can win offensive shootouts or defensive slugfests.
After victories over Minnesota and Penn State where the 12th-rated Fighting Illini scored 92 and 98 points respectively, the last two wins over Indiana and Purdue were more typical Big Ten games in which Illinois scored 69 and 66 points.
“It’s very important to win both type of games,’’ said Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu. “You are not going to score 100 points or in the 90s in every game. In the Big Ten, there are going to be games like Purdue and Indiana where you have teams that are well coached and they make it a real physical game.
“You have to be able to find other ways to win and we did that.’’
Illinois coach Brad Underwood admits that he is not surprised by the contrasting styles.
“Every opponent has a different scheme or a different style of play,’’ he said. “We have just faced two (Indiana and Purdue) that are as good defensively as any teams in the country. What they do is very effective. You have to be able to adapt, you have to be able to win different ways — whether it is scoring 90 or scoring 60.’’
Underwood believes the one constant in both types of games is defense and rebounding as the Fighting Illini (8-3 overall, 4-1 in the Big Ten) ranks third in the country and tops in the Big Ten Conference in rebounding margin as they outrebounded their opponents by 13.5 per game.
So, which kind of style does Underwood prefer for his team?
“The one that allows us to score one more point than our opponent,’’ he said. “Style is something that we can try to influence — which we do because of our running and teams have to adjust to that. Our last two opponents sent guys back to stop us in transition.’’
Tonight’s opponent for Illinois figures to fall somewhere in between.
The Northwestern Wildcats, who are 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten, are averaging 72.4 points per game in league play and 81.7 points per game overall.
“Northwestern is a well-coached team,’’ said Dosunmu, who is averaging 23.0 points per game for Illinois. “Coach (Chris) Collins is one of my favorite coaches. He gets hit team playing the game at a high level. Their starting five are all read-and-react basketball guys. It can cause some confusion.’’
Northwestern has eight players that have made a 3-pointer this season, and all five starters have made at least eight 3-pointers on the season.
“They are veteran. They have been in that system and they are a highly-skilled team,’’ said Underwood as Northwestern has four players scoring in double digits led by Miller Kopp at 14.4 per game. “They can score at all five spots and they shoot it from all five spots.’’
Illinois enters tonight’s game, which scheduled for an 8 p.m. tipoff at Welsh-Ryan Arena, coming off a win over Purdue where the Illini made just 9-of-22 free throws and they were outscored 19-0 during a nearly five-minute stretch between the first and second halves.
“We will have to play better than that against Northwestern,’’ said Underwood, noting that the Wildcats were rated in the AP Top 25 after opening Big Ten play with three straight wins.
Northwestern has lost its last two games at Iowa and at Michigan.
“They have been very tough at home,’’ Underwood said. “Their numbers at home have been substantially different and we are very aware of that.’’
The Illini won both meetings last year with the Wildcats, claiming a 75-71 triumph at the State Farm Center and holding on for a 74-66 victory in Evanston.
“They were two dogfights last year and I don’t expect anything different,’’ said Underwood. “Both teams are going to fight and compete hard.’’
Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn at 7-foot and 285 pounds could be a pivotal player as Northwestern’s center Pete Nance is 6-foot-10 and only 225 pounds. Cockburn will be looking for his eighth double-double of the season as he averages 16.9 points and 9.9 rebounds a contest for the Illini.
Tonight’s contest can be seen on the Big Ten Network, while it can be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
