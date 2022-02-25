CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood has talked all year about how opposing teams constantly foul junior center Kofi Cockburn.
The 7-foot All-American center from Jamaica averages more than seven free throws a game, but the veteran coach of the Illini thinks that number should be higher.
On Thursday night against Ohio State, Underwood and the majority of 15,544 at the State Farm Center thought that Big Ten officials D.J. Carstensen, Brian Dorsey and Keith Kimble were allowing the Buckeyes interior defenders get away with a lot more than they were calling and with 6 minutes, 21 seconds left in the contest, Underwood was called for his second technical and ejected from the game by Carstensen.
“The first one I worked hard to get,’’ said Underwood of his first technical with 13:04 left in the second half. “The second one, I didn’t even deserve. If you’re going to throw me out, at least let me earn it.’’
After being assessed his second technical, Underwood made sure to get his money’s worth as assistant coach Geoff Alexander had to restrain him before Underwood threw his arms to the sky, imploring the Orange-Out crowd to be heard.
“I was gonna fight for Kofi,’’ said a more subdued Underwood in his postgame interview. “I was fighting for everything that I didn’t think was going our way.’’
At the time of his ejection, the 15th-rated Illini were trailing the 22nd-rated Buckeyes 70-58 as Ohio State had outscored Illinois 40-21 since the final minutes of the first half, which included a 28-5 run.
Leading the turnaround for Ohio State (18-7 overall, 11-5 in the Big Ten) was the combination of freshman guard Malaki Branham and junior forward E.J. Liddell. The combined for 52 points — 34 in the second half.
“It’s hard to attack them inside because of Kofi’s size,” said Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann. “They have good length across the board. Our greatest guy off of ball screens that is the greatest threat is Malaki. I think our change there at halftime was to kind of ride that and see what came of it.”
Branham, who had a game-high 31, turned Underwood’s second technical into a four-point possession, making both free throws and knocking down a short jumper with 6:01 left that gave Ohio State a 74-58 lead.
A few minutes later, Cockburn fouled out on a questionable call and Illinois decided to switch things up.
The Illini went to a full-court press and they went to a five-out offense with sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins playing for Cockburn.
The change worked as Illinois went on a 14-2 run to pull within 2, as Hawkins had 6 of his 10 points off the bench in the game’s final 1:45
“People get confused, they don’t know if I’m going to pop out or if I’m going to roll the basket,’’ Hawkins said.
Illinois would get as close as 84-83 on a 3-pointer by Trent Frazier, who finished with 12 points, but the super senior had a turnover on the next possession as his pass intended for Jacob Grandison sailed out of bounds after it appeared he was fouled by Liddell.
Frazier admitted that he thought he was fouled on the play, but also said he should have got the ball up on the rim.
“We had a lay-in to tie it,” Underwood said. “These guys fought back. That’s a prideful bunch.”
And, it was how his team came back that really pleased Underwood.
“The thing that makes me so excited is I think we found a new way to play,’’ Underwood said. “I liked our five-out stuff. It’s stuff we had worked on a lot early in the season, and Coleman was spectacular.
“We can put different lineups out there. I like the opportunities that present themselves. We can throw somebody a curveball. It’s not just load it up and go to Kofi all the time.’’
The benefits of possibly finding a new way to play with just two weeks left in the regular season came at a cost.
The loss dropped the Illini (12-5 in the Big Ten) a full-game behind Purdue (13-4) and Wisconsin (13-4). Illinois, which controlled it’s own destiny in the league, will now need help as it prepares to travel to Ann Arbor, Mich., on Sunday to play the Michigan Wolverines.
“Our biggest goal is getting the National Championship,’’ Frazier said. “There is still three games left in the season an there are tough teams in this conference … we’re just going to watch it play out.’’
Illinois senior guard Alfonso Plummer tied a school-record with eight 3-pointers on Thursday night as he had a team-high 26 points.
Other players in Illini history with eight 3-pointers are Brandon Paul against Ohio State on Jan. 10, 2012; Trent Meacham against Florida A&M on Nov. 19, 2006; Dee Brown against Purdue on March 3, 2005; and Kevin Turner against UCLA on Dec. 30, 1997.
