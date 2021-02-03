BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Illinois didn't have it closer in the final minutes of Tuesday's Big Ten rivalry contest with Indiana, so the 12th-rated Fighting Illini found another way to beat the Hoosiers 75-71 in overtime at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
"We didn't have our best player out there, but that didn't matter,'' said Curbelo as Illinois leading scorer Ayo Dosunmu fouled out for the first time in his career with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in regulation. "We have a lot of guys on this team and the great thing we have on our team is the depth that we have.
"(Dosunmu) wasn't there, but other guys stepped up and it was a great team win.''
And while Curbelo's perfectly executed bounce pass to Kofi Cockburn for a thunderous jam was one of the best plays in the extra period, the freshman guard actually thought the winning plays for Illinois, which improves to 12-5 overall and 8-3 in the Big Ten Conference, came on the defensive end.
"Our defense was huge in the overtime,'' Curbelo said. "It started with the two charges (taken by Adam Miller and Jacob Grandison) that gave us a lot of energy, it gave us an extra pump.''
Those two offensive fouls against Indiana were part of four turnovers by the Hoosiers in overtime, the last being a steal by Illinois senior Da'Monte Williams, setting up the Cockburn slam with 19.9 seconds left in overtime. Cockburn recorded his NCAA-leading 12th double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
"That's what you have to do to win on the road is show that grit and toughness,'' said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. "We won this one tonight with our defense.''
That wasn't the case in the game's first 20 minutes.
Indiana built a 41-34 halftime lead behind the inside duo of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. The duo combined for 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Hoosiers were scoring 1.28 points per offensive possession.
"This was the first time in a whole that I was really upset with my basketball team at halftime,'' said Underwood. "Giving up 41 (first-half) points is not conducive to winning on the road. It was just real lethargic and they whipped us inside.''
Underwood made his feelings know at halftime.
And how did the Illini responded?
Indiana, which falls to 9-8 overall and 4-6 in the Big Ten, scored just 30 combined points in the second half and overtime, which was 0.71 points per offensive possession.
"We were much more effective in the second half just because of effort and commitment to guard,'' said Underwood.
Jackson-Davis, who had his sixth double-double of the season with 19 points and 14 rebounds, didn't score in the game's final 11 minutes, 22 seconds, missing all three of his shot attempts.
"The effort is there, but at the same time, down the stretch, the loose balls, 50-50 balls that have to grab, loose rebounds that we have in our hands and they take from us — you can't let that happen,'' Jackson-Davis said. "The effort was definitely there, but we just have to close out these games.''
The first loss to Illinois in Bloomington, Ind., since 2010 drops Indiana to 2-4 in Big Ten games at the Assembly Hall and the Hoosiers are now 1-3 in overtime games.
"We're not tough enough to finish games off,'' said Indiana coach Archie Miller, whose team got only one field goal in overtime — a short jumper by Thompson with 7.2 second left. "In overtime, it comes down so some balls have to go in. We had a couple of plays, a couple of opportunities, that just didn't go out way.''
Illinois, which snapped a seven-game losing streak at Indiana, didn't do much better in overtime with its only field goal coming on the two-handed jam by Cockburn off of Curbelo's fourth assist — with all of those coming in the second half or overtime.
"Sometimes, I force my passes and I know, sometimes, I do silly things on the court,'' said Curbelo. "I'm getting better at that. As games go by, practices go by and days go by, I'm continuing to improve.
"I believe in my passes. I saw it, I have confidence in myself and I have confidence in Kofi.''
The Illini than sealed the victory with Williams knocking down a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds left.
"Last time he went to the (free-throw) line with the game on the line against Maryland, he missed them,'' said Underwood about Williams. "To step back up on the road and make them — I'm really proud of him.''
Williams wasn't the only senior stepping up for Illinois on Tuesday night.
Trent Frazier scored his team's final 10 points in regulation and he had 16 of his game-high 19 in the game's final 25 minutes as Dosunmu missed all four of his shot attempts after halftime.
Dosunmu finished with just 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting.
"It's nice to win when your All-American doesn't have it that night,'' Underwood said. "At the end of the day, this game could resonate a lot because we didn't have him. We played a good portion of the second half without him.''
Fouls were only a big story for Dosunmu, but four players — two on each team — fouled out as there was 75 fouls called in the contest.
