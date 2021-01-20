CHAMPAIGN — Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier truly believes the Fighting Illini are the best team in the country when they play a full 40 minutes.
But during a two-game home losing streak, Illinois wasn't playing a full 40 minutes.
On Tuesday night at the State Farm Center, the Fighting Illini played a more complete game with a 79-65 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten Conference contest.
"I think coach (Brad Underwood) said it best in the lockerroom after the game. 'Everyone contributed tonight. Everyone did their role. Everyone came in with some sort of energy, playing their butts off for 40 minutes'," said Frazier. "It started from the jump.
"Jake (Jacob Grandison) gave us a big-time spark.''
For the first time this season. Underwood made a change to his starting lineup.
Inserting Grandison in at the forward spot for Da'Monte Williams and in the first four minutes, the Illini had a 13-5 lead with Grandison picking up two rebounds and two assists.
"Honestly, we got off to a better start today,'' Underwood said. "The insertion of Jake worked out nice.
"It wasn't that Da'Monte was doing anything poorly … it was just a change. It was about trying to find the right mix.''
And while the lineup change was obvious, the other thing that stood out on Tuesday night was that Illinois (10-5 overall, 6-3 in the Big Ten) seemingly also seemingly played harder on both ends of the floor.
"It was our energy level,'' said sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, who had his NCAA-leading 11th double-double and sixth in a row with 21 points and 12 rebounds. "When we play connected and we play with that extra effort — it's really hard to beat us.
"Coach emphasized that a lot in practice preparing for this game.''
Underwood did say after Illinois lost to Ohio State 87-81 on Saturday that he was going to get things fixed.
"It was better,'' he said. "I told them I was going to coach them hard. One of the biggest challenges is the mental component.''
According to the fourth-year coach, the Fighting Illini still had a few mental lapses but for the most part they did exactly what they were taught in practice — especially early against the Nittany Lions zone defense.
"We know teams in this league are going to throw (zone) out there at different points,'' Underwood said. "We had a little bit of time to prepare for it and work at it. We had some great segments in practice. Our attention to detail in practice was just as good as we played tonight in it. I'm so excited about that.
"We practiced that, practiced really good and see it carry over was great.''
So, what made this game so much different than the previous two losses to Maryland and Ohio State?
"We just competed more in practice,'' said Frazier, who had 13 points. "In those games, we competed for a half. Coach did a really good job with the practice plan of figuring different things out, trying to find five guys that will compete for 40 minutes from start to finish.
"We have one team goal right now and that's to win. We got better tonight and took a step forward.''
Another positive sign for the Illini on Tuesday night was the all-around game by Cockburn.
Not only did he have those game-highs in points and rebounds, but the 7-foot center also made 9-of-13 free throws after making just 8-of-21 in his four previous games and he had four blocked shots.
"I think that was one of my best games,'' said Cockburn, who said he has to make 300 free throws a day. "I think I gave a lot today, but my team gave a lot, allowing me to be great.
"As coach said, 'I'm really good when I'm making free throws because guys have to foul me to stop me.'"
The improved offensive execution for Illinois also showed up in the fact that the Illini finished with 18 assists on 26 baskets with seven different players recording at least one.
"I like that — 18 assists is something I'm really proud of,'' Underwood said. "We have a very, very good passing team and that was evident tonight.
"When we can have possessions where we don't overdribble. When we have possessions where the ball moves, and more important the players move. That's fun to see and that's really good basketball.''
Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with five assists to go along with 13 points — which is his 30th consecutive game played with double figures in points.
Myreon Jones had a team-high 20 points for Penn State, which falls to 3-6 overall and 0-5 in the Big Ten.
As of right now, Illinois is not scheduled to play again until Jan. 29 when the Iowa Hawkeyes come to the State Farm Center for the only meeting between the interstate rivals.
Underwood acknowledged that Illinois is seeking a non-conference opponent to break up the 10-day layoff.
