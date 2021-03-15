INDIANAPOLIS — Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu seriously considered last summer turning pro and entering the NBA Draft.
After lengthy conversations with his family, friends and basketball experts, Dosunmu decided to make one more run at the NCAA Tournament.
After a 91-88 victory in overtime against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament Championship, Dosunmu and the Fighting Illini learned they had earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament.
“I’m blessed to have the opportunity in front of me,’’ said Dosunmu back in August of 2020 of having another chance to be in an NCAA Tournament. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. A lot of people don’t have the opportunity where they can contend for a National Championship in their home state. And, do it from a team that went from the bottom of the Big Ten and helping attract other great players to come and sacrifice their own talents to help the team win.’’
Dosunmu, who was named the Big Ten Tournament MVP, had no problems on Sunday remembering what his plans were for Illinois when he stepped foot on campus back in 2018.
“It is an unreal feeling. I’m just thinking about all the things we accomplished,’’ said Dosunmu, who was cutting down the nets as Illinois was announced as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. “When I came here and visited (Illinois), I talked to Coach (Brad) Underwood and I told him that these are things we can accomplish here. There were the ups and downs definitely, but that is part of the process. Being on top of that ladder and cutting the net down and seeing the No. 1 seed there, it was an unreal feeling.’’
The junior guard even remembers what people thought about the Fighting Illini during his freshman season when they went 12-21 overall.
“I remember the days that we weren’t good and people were talking about coach Underwood,’’ he said. “To get this right here (holding the Big Ten Tournament championship trophy) — this is what it all means. We put in all the work to grab this trophy. I was thinking about all the people who doubted us and all the true fans that supported us through it all.’’
The Fighting Illini, who are rated No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll, will be competing in their first NCAA Tournament since 2012-13 season and it’s the 31st appearance all-time for the program. The No. 1 seed for Illinois is its first since 2005 when the Illini reached the title game before falling to North Carolina.
This year’s NCAA Tournament will be held entirely in the state of Indiana, utilizing multiple facilities throughout the state. The Final Four and the NCAA Championship game set for April 5 will be hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Illinois will open against Drexel, the champions of the Colonial Athletic Conference. The Dragons (12-7) making their fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and their first in 25 years. The game is set for 1:15 p.m. (Eastern) or 12:15 (Central) on Friday and the game will be played at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
“Every challenge is an opportunity,’’ Drexel coach Zach Spiker said. “We’re going to play the Big Ten champions and they’re going to play the Colonial champions — and we’ll see what happens.’’
The Illini have won seven straight and 14 of its last 15 entering the NCAA Tournament, included in that final stretch are a pair of wins over Ohio State, the No. 2 seed in the South Region, a win over Michigan, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, a win over Iowa, the No. 2 seed in the West Region, a win over Wisconsin, the No. 9 seed in the South, and a win over Rutgers, the No. 10 seed in the Midwest.
Friday’s game is scheduled to be shown on TBS and it can be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
