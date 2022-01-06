CHAMPAIGN — Illinois didn’t show any signs of rust or fatigue on its way to a 76-53 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena on Tuesday night.
Junior 7-foot-center Kofi Cockburn had a game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high four blocked shots to lead the way for the Fighting Illini, which improved to 10-3 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten. It was Cockburn’s 8th double-double of the season and the 36th of his career.
Joining him in double figures was forward Jacob Grandison with 11 and guard Alfonso Plummer with 10.
Not bad for a team that had 10 of its 15 players test positive for COVID-19 right after Christmas.
“We practice what we preach,’’ said Grandison. “We’ve got to stay ready. There’s always going to be some bumps in the road, and we welcome them with open arms. We try not to be fazed by adversity.
“We come out here, played hard, good defense and got the ‘W’”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood was pleased with his team’s performance, especially considering that the Illini missed more than a week of practice from its win over Missouri.
Coming into Tuesday’s game, he was worried about his team’s conditioning and that showed as only one player — senior forward Da’Monte Williams — played more than 30 minutes. and the Illini used 12 of the 13 players that dressed for the contest. Sophomore Andre Curbelo and graduate senior Austin Hutcherson are still out for injury reasons.
“The substitutions were by feel and who felt good,’’ Underwood said. “We tried to get guys as many shots as we could get them.’’
The winning formula on Tuesday night was a simple approach according to Cockburn.
“We know what kind of team we are,’’ he said. “We’re an aggressive team, a powerful team.’’
Jamison Battle and Eric Curry each scored 10 points for Minnesota, which falls to 10-2 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten.
Now, Illinois must quickly turn its focus to tonight’s Big Ten contest against the Maryland Terrapins.
“To me, back-to-backs aren’t that big of a deal in terms of having one-day preps.” said Underwood. “I had them every year when I was a Stephen F Austin, and we had Big Monday when I was in the Big 12. I enjoy them.’’
So, how does he get his team ready?
“You rely on your principles, you rely on your fundamentals,’’ he said. “I think we’ve got a good balance and we’re sensitive to the fact that we played last night and we’re coming off COVID.’’
Maryland, which is 8-5 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten, has won three of its last four. Former Kansas standout and Wake Forest coach Danny Manning is the interim coach for the Terrapins, replacing Mark Turgeon, who stepped down in December.
Guards Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell are two of the four scorers for Maryland averaging double figures, the other two are forwards Donta Scott and Qudus Wahab.
Tonight’s game, which will be televised by ESPN2 and can be heard on Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1, is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Before the game, Illinois will retire the jersey for former standout guard Ayo Dosunmu, a current member of the Chicago Bulls.
“It’s a special night with Ayo’s jersey being number 34 to get into the rafters here,’’ Underwood said. “He’s very deserving. He is the essence of what our program was going through when we came into the building.
“I’ve got tremendous respect for Ayo for sticking through it, continuing to work, continuing to allow us to coach him in a way that helped establish our culture and I couldn’t be happier — I couldn’t be prouder of an individual.’’
