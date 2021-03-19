INDIANAPOLIS — Playing in his first-ever NCAA Tournament game is one of the main reasons that Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu removed his name from the NBA Draft last summer.
Dosunmu, who had expected to play in the tournament last year until the COVID-19 Pandemic cancelled the 68-team event, did exactly what everyone would expect from The Wooden Award candidate and the USA Today Player of the Year.
He posted a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds to go along with six assists and three steals at the top-seeded Fighting Illini cruised past the Drexel Dragons 78-49 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
“I just let the game come to me. Once I settled in, we were all good,’’ said Dosunmu, who scored his first points on a layup with 6 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first half. “I give all the credit to the Lord for giving me the talent to compete at a high level.’’
Dosunmu was definitely not the only Illini player that competed at a high level on Friday.
Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, who had also considered entering the NBA Draft last summer, muscled his way to a game-high 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting for Illinois, which improves to 24-6.
“It was a really good experience, especially for me,’’ said Cockburn, who has more than 70 dunks this season. “It was just about enjoying the moment.’’
In all, Illinois had 14 players enjoy their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament as head coach Brad Underwood cleared his bench in the game’s final two minutes.
“I thought it was a matter-of-fact game,’’ said Underwood as Illinois was making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.
Drexel, who ends its year at 12-8, kept things close in the game’s first five minutes, but Illinois went on a 32-13 run to take an 18-point halftime lead (39-21) and the Illini didn’t stop in the second half.
“Even if our offensive doesn’t work for us for a couple of minutes like it didn’t today, we still kept ourselves in the game with our defense,’’ said Cockburn, who scored 10 straight points during a stretch in the first half for Illinois.
Leading that defensive effort for Illinois was senior guard Trent Frazier, who held Drexel leading scorer Camren Wynter to just 6 points on 3-of-13 shooting.
“They’re really hard to guard, and I thought our guys’ focus on that end of the court was very, very good,’’ Underwood said. “I thought we did a good job on Wynter, on taking him out his comfort zone. Trent Frazier has a tendency to do that to people.’’
Illinois finished with four players in double figures as Frazier (11) and Adam Miller (10) joined Cockburn and Dosnumu, while Jacob Grandison and Andre Curbelo each finished with 8.
“You’ve got to pick your poison with us,’’ Underwood said. “You can’t just load up on Ayo. You can’t just load up on Kofi and say we’re gonna double team him. Da’Monte (Williams) is one of the leading 3-point shooters in America. (Grandison) is such an explosive offensive player in his own right. Then you throw Adam and Trent in, and all of a sudden it becomes a pretty balanced attack, and that’s what we like to see.’’
Xavier Bell scored 12 points to lead all Drexel scorers. James Butler chipped in with 10 points to give the Dragons two scorers in double figures. Drexel shot 19-of-62 (30.6 percent) from the field and was 7-of-20 on shots behind the arc.
Friday marked Drexel’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1996.
“Drexel’s a special place, and it has a great fan base,” Dragons coach Zach Spiker said. “I hope everybody was able to enjoy this experience. As tough as the outcome was today, I hope they enjoyed the fact that we earned the right to be in the NCAA Tournament and represent the CAA (Colonial Athletic Association).”
Illinois advances to play Loyola of Chicago in the second round. The game will be played on Sunday, but the official start time and location will be announced later by the NCAA.
