CHAMPAIGN — Two teams that have made it abundantly clear that they don’t care for one another went at it on Friday night as 19th-rated Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the seventh-rated Iowa Hawkeyes 80-75 in their lone meeting of the regular season at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
The two teams split their two meetings last season, and both of them came into Friday's clash after long layoffs because of positive Covid-19 results with their opponents.
Illinois hadn’t played since Tuesday, Jan. 19 when it defeated Penn State, while Iowa had been idle since losing at home to Indiana on Thursday, Jan. 21.
It was unclear how each team would respond to the extended time off.
Both teams came out with renewed energy, and it appeared that the time off was a benefit for both teams.
"We had a lot of time to work on some things in practice with no game to play for over a week. It gave us a chance to reset a bit,'' said Illinois guard Trent Frazier.
Frazier, who is a senior, saved quite possibly his best game in this one, scoring 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. Frazier, who was left off the mid-season defensive player of the year watch list, took that omission to heart as well after the game.
"Obviously my teammates believe in me guarding the other team’s best player,'' he said. "I try to go out there and do the best job I can. It’s frustrating because I know what I can do on that side of the ball.''
Illinois and Iowa have renewed their rivalry during the past few seasons, and according to junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, there is no love lost between the two schools.
"Everyone knows where we stand with Iowa and where they stand with us when it comes to relationships,'' he said. "And we knew that we would get their best shot. I feel that it was a statement to come out here on our home floor and get the win tonight.''
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who appeared to utilize his practice well during the layoff, commented about the atmosphere, as well as his team’s energy level coming off several days away from action.
“First of all, I’m a little disappointed that there weren’t 15,500 fans in here tonight, because the atmosphere would have been electric,'' he said. "Both teams are highly competitive and looked well-rested. Fran (McCaffery) always has his teams ready to play, and it was just a great college basketball game tonight.''
Illinois (11-5 overall, and 7-3 in the Big Ten) led 43-41 at the half, as the lead changed hands many times during the game.
Dosunmu led the Illini with a game-high 25 points, while Jacob Grandison, who started for the second consecutive game, notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“He (Grandison) is a quick twitch. He has a great motor and hardly ever gets tired,'' Underwood said. "He’s always challenging Trent in the mile run to be the best conditioned athlete on the team, and he is also hard to contend when rebounding.''
Kofi Cockburn saw his string of double-doubles end, but came close to getting another one, finishing with 9 points and 10 rebounds.
Iowa (12-4 overall, 6-3 in the Big Ten) was led in scoring by Joe Weiskamp and Luka Garza, who had 19 points apiece. Connor McCaffery added 11 points, while Keegan Murray, who started in place of C.J. Frederick, who missed the game with a leg injury, chipped in with 8.
Illinois shot 29-of-58 (50%) from the field for the game, including 8-of-19 from beyond the arc. The Illini made 14-of-17 free throws and outrebounded the Hawkeyes 29-20. Iowa shot 31-of-72 (43%) from the field but made 10-of-25 (40%) from three-point range but went to the free-throw line a season-low six times, making only three, which tied a season low.
Illinois will take to the road this coming Tuesday night when the Illini travel to Bloomington, Ind. to battle the Indiana Hoosiers. The Illini defeated the Hoosiers 69-60 back in December and will look for the season sweep over the Hoosiers. Game time has been changed to 9 p.m. (Eastern) and 8 p.m. (Central).
