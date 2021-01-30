Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.