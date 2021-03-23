INDIANAPOLIS — After six straight years of missing the NCAA Tournament and a season ended by the COVID-19 Pandemic, Illinois fans honestly believed that the 2021 NCAA Tournament was part of a 16-year cycle of reaching the Final Four.
The two previous appearances for the Fighting Illini in college basketball’s biggest weekend came in 1989 and 2005 after their teams had earned a No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.
Unfortunately for Illinois on Sunday, Loyola, which made its own run to the Final Four in 2018, had an excellent game plan — both offensively and defensively — along with a possible divine intervention from Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leading the Ramblers to an 71-58 triumph in the second-round contest at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
“We worked so hard all year to get to this point … to compete against the best,’’ said Loyola senior center Cameron Krutwig. “If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. They’re a really, really good team, and we came out and we just executed. We played our game and kind of controlled the game from the start.’’
And how did Loyola (26-4) do that?
“We just stuck to the game plan, really,’’ said Krutwig, who had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. “No one was doing anything out of their body, out of their mind. We just stuck to the game plan.’’
That game plan was so good that the Ramblers led from start to finish.
Illinois, which ends its season at 24-7 and the Big Ten Tournament champions, didn’t get any closer than six points in the second half.
“Well, a tremendous amount of credit goes to Loyola,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “The first 10 minutes of that game, they got us on our heals. We never really recovered. We had stretches, but they just rocked us.
“They made it very tough for us to run our stuff. We got outrebounded (30-27) and we got out-fought. That’s a good basketball team. Krutwig is outstanding … he dominated the game with 19 points, five assists and 12 rebounds. He’s a difficult matchup and an awfully good player who makes everybody else better.
“Give them credit. They were the best team today.’’
While Krutwig was seemingly doing everything he could on both ends to secure the Ramblers spot in the Sweet 16, Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, the USA Today Player of the Year and a first-team All-American, struggled in every facet of his game.
Dosunmu, who is expected to turn professional this summer, managed only nine points while getting beat backdoor several times on the defensive end.
“I’m disappointed in myself. I’m disappointed in the way I played. I don’t think I played to my standards,’’ Dosunmu said. “I don’t think I played nowhere near how I wanted to play to help my team win.
“We wanted to win this game. We didn’t get it done, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to take your medicine. That’s what I’m doing now, I’m taking my medicine.’’
Ultimately, it was Loyola’s defense — the best in the NCAA — that won this game for the Ramblers, who were both the regular season and tournament champions from the Missouri Valley Conference.
“It’s been a whole season of that. That’s our defense,’’ Krutwig said. “Coach (Porter Moster) said that today, it’s not just a 48-hour scout — we’ve been working our whole season on our defense.
“I guess people kind of forgot or something but we were the No. 1 defense in the country this year. I guess people chalk it up to maybe being a mid-major or something, but we play hard, play the right way, and we follow the scout and follow the scheme.’’
Illinois, which had 58 points in the paint in a first-round win over Drexel (78-49), had just 26 against Loyola and the Fighting Illini made just 38.5 percent of their shots (10-of-26) in the first half as the Ramblers built a 33-24 advantage. But probably most important, Illinois had only 2 fast-break points after scoring 19 in Friday’s victory.
“I mean, they’re just solid,’’ Dosunmu said. “They’re a solid basketball team and they followed their coach’s game plan, and they did a tremendous job at that.
“At the end of the day I think we still had good looks, we just couldn’t throw a penny in the ocean.’’
Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn had a game-high 21 points, but he scored 10 of those in the final six minutes as the Illini were trying to rally from a double-digit deficit. Additionally, the Fighting Illini had 17 turnovers in a contest of half-court basketball.
“We tried to establish Kofi, but we didn’t go early enough. I thought we missed him and when we did go to him early, he missed three or four,’’ Underwood said. “We tried everything in the bag, everything that made us one of the most efficient offensive teams until today. For whatever reason it didn’t work.
“You can’t turn it over 17 times in an NCAA Tournament game against a good team and expect to win, and turnovers were the undoing.’’
Loyola advances to play Oregon State, an 80-70 winner over Oklahoma State, in the regional semifinals on Saturday.
