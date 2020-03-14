CHAMPAIGN — In just a few short days, the emotions of the Illinois basketball team went from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows.
Illinois senior Tyler Underwood, the son of head coach Brad Underwood, summed it up best on Sunday night after the Fighting Illini had beaten the Iowa Hawkeyes 78-76, earning a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten Conference and their first-ever double bye in the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
“This is very rewarding, just in the terms of the journey that we have been on since we’ve been here,’’ said Tyler Underwood, referring to the program under his father’s direction. “We’ve been through so much in our first two years, going through a lot of adversity and losing some really tough games.
“Just to know that guys stayed the course. That was something we always talked about, staying the course, trusting the process and getting better every day. To know that we did that — it’s been the most rewarding season of my career.’’
Tyler Underwood was also looking forward to the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday.
“As a basketball player there is nothing better than hearing your named called on Selection Sunday,’’ said Tyler Underwood, who was on NCAA Tournament Teams at Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State before coming to Illinois. “Even when you know that you are in, like I know we are, you still don’t know who you are going to play or where you are going to play.
“You just know that all of your hard work has paid off. All of the guys in this locker room deserve that.’’
But, those dreams and goals came to abrupt end on Thursday afternoon when the NCAA cancelled both the men’s and women’s tournaments, along with the NCAA Wrestling Championship and the NCAA Tournament for hockey.
Additionally, the NCAA cancelled the championships for baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis along with men’s and women’s track & field.
“Obviously this is what our entire operation is about is providing these moments that are very scarce, and when I meet with the freshmen at the beginning of every year, I tell them that this thing is fleeting, that it passes in the blink of an eye, and we encourage them to enjoy it, to really take the time to pause and reflect and recognize the opportunities that they’re having as they come,’’ said Josh Whitman, Director of Athletics at the University of Illinois on Friday. “Yesterday we found ourselves in a position where we, for a certain segment of our student-athletes, took a significant piece of that window away.
“You know, occasionally, every once in a while, those of us involved in this every day, we spend a big part of our life treating these contests as the most important thing that we have, and we put a lot of energy and a lot of effort into building competitive successful programs. But every once-in-a-while something happens that helps to bring everything into focus, and we’ve had a few of those events happen here over the last several months. We had the passing of my friend Robert Archibald. Of course, we had the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and then certainly as this Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has continued to develop, it can’t help but bring everything into focus in terms of where sports fits into the bigger picture.’’
While this definitely effects more than just men’s basketball, the next four weeks of the collegiate sports landscape is typically reserved for the NCAA Tournament and “One Shining Moment.”
And just how did the Illinois men’s basketball team learn that their season was over?
“We were practicing yesterday in Hinkle Fieldhouse, and we were told — both teams were on the floor warming up, and we knew that there were not going to be fans, and yet it was — there was a tremendous sense of excitement. 20, 30 minutes into that, we found out that that was not going to happen,’’ said Brad Underwood about the Big Ten Tournament being cancelled. “We finished practice, showered, came home, and then had probably one of the more difficult conversations I’ve ever had to have with the team. Nothing is easy in those moments. You feel for Kipper (Nichols), Tyler (Underwood), Sammy (Oladimeji), Andres Feliz. We were an NCAA Tournament team, and there was no doubt about that. You can put an asterisk by it. You can put whatever you want. I think it’s the first time since 1938 there won’t be a national champion.
“To have it end abruptly and for something that is so big, it is hard. It is hard. It’s crushing. It’s devastating. I had a sick feeling the night before. I kind of had an idea of where it was going. It’s just hard to put that in the right perspective.’’
The Fighting Illini went from a 12-21 team with a 7-13 record in the Big Ten Conference during the 2019-19 season to a 21-10 program with a 13-7 conference record. That’s an improvement of nine wins during the season and six victories in the league.
“This team achieved a lot. I’m extremely proud. We’ve got Illinois back in the NCAA Tournament. We’ve got Illinois back on the national stage,’’ said Underwood, whose team was rated No. 21 in the final Associated Press poll of the season. “And you know, the event is not going to happen. And I feel for those kids. Our coaching staff has done an incredible job, and we’ll be there. We’ll be back there, but those four guys won’t. And that’s what’s so disappointing, to walk on that court and get that experience.
“But circumstances are what they are, and we’ll continue to grow this program and keep working. And in the meantime, I’m going to have nothing but incredibly fond memories of this season, and I can’t wait to just sit back and really dig in to all the positives that have happened in this season.’’
But for right now, what does this mean for all of the athletes on the University of Illinois campus?
Whitman held a teleconference on Thursday with student-athletes and their parents, explaining the next steps Illinois would be taking.
With the University of Illinois’ decision to move classes online beginning March 23 after spring break, it is unclear whether most student-athletes will remain on campus.
Training facilities, dorms, dining halls, the academic center, the Varsity Room — where student-athletes often eat two or three meals a day — will remain open.
Whitman said that Illinois would “probably try to condense our facilities down” in order to focus resources on maintaining clean, safe facilities for all.
Some student-athletes are in the middle of rehabilitation and recovery from injuries or surgeries, some are from countries all over the world — with some places affected by COVID-19 more than others — and some may just be best suited to continue their studies and routines on campus, where they have academic support and other resources.
“I think most importantly for me in the near term is making sure that for those student-athletes who yesterday had their opportunities curtailed that we provide an outlet, that we provide services and support,” Whitman said. “Again, I think for people who haven’t been in the arena, so to speak, understanding the emotion that goes with these decisions and suddenly having something so abruptly taken away after you’ve spent literally the bulk of your life trying to get to that place is difficult.”
There is a lot of discussion about proposed amendments to allow seniors in spring sports to gain an extra year of eligiblity.
“We’ve just started to think through some of those things. It’s not as straightforward as it might first seem. I think that — I fully expect that there will be a lot of amendments, waivers that will stem from these events. I think that certainly the opportunity to come back in a lot of ways is a no-brainer for student-athletes who want to take advantage of that opportunity,’’ Whitman said. “But you’re also going to have to look at scholarship limits, you’re going to have to look at roster sizes because most of those spots have been given to somebody for next year, and so you may have to grow the scholarship support for a year while we work through the transition. Not to mention things that you probably won’t be able to work through as much, but if an incoming baseball player thought that the stud center fielder in front of them was going to graduate and move on and that spot was going to be there for them to try and compete for, and all of a sudden that stud center fielder is coming back, that changes that internal dynamic, that one is probably not something that we can deal with legislatively.
“I do expect that we will have a seat at the table as some of those conversations continue to grow here in the coming weeks.’’
