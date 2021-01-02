CHAMPAIGN — A new year typically a very joyous time for everyone as it's a time to focus on the future.
Illinois junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili made sure to wish everyone a Happy New Year that was watching his media session on Friday before the 15th-rated Fighting Illini take on the Purdue Boilermakers at the State Farm Center.
Bezhanishvili, who is a very carefree spirit on the Illinois basketball team, has not let the troubles of the past nine months and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic keep him from being a very positive individual.
"I have learned that you can still be happy and positive,'' said Bezhanishvili, who has not seen his mother, Lali Bezhanishvili, or his brother, Davit Bezhanishvili, in nearly a year. "It's been very tough, but those things come from within you.
"It's been an experience, definitely an experience, a learning experience. It's helped me grow as a person, as a man. But, most important, I understand everybody's healthy — my family and I am healthy.''
So, how has the 6-foot-9 forward handled his time on his own?
Bezhanishvili spent a lot of time working out on his own, running around the campus and doing body-weight workouts.
But when it came to interaction with his family, Bezhanishvili did like most everyone, he turned to technology.
Even during the season, he has found time every day to talk with both his mother and his brother as he uses the 15 to 20 minutes between his swab test for COVID-19 and getting the results to talk with them.
"I think this technology has been really huge for people like me,'' he said. "I'm kind of hanging out with them even through I'm not with them. I'm really thankful that we are able to do that. Some time ago, people would not have been able to talk 'face-to-face' to each other.''
While that's not a perfect substitute, it's been a welcomed experience for Bezhanishvili.
But, there are still things that he is missing in the pandemic world.
"I really like social interaction, just talking to people,'' Bezhanishvili said. "I will talk to anyone, bus drivers on campus or the cleaning man at Huff Hall. I just like to engage with people.''
The other thing that Bezhanishvili is definitely missing right now is the Orange Krush and a packed State Farm Center.
"It's been very empty,'' he said. "I always look around the whole arena when we take the floor, and I think 'it could be sold out.'
"But, it is what it is. It's not in our control. We can't change it, but it hurts. The energy we get from the fans is huge.''
Tonight's game with the Boilermakers (7-4 overall, 2-2 in the Big Ten) could have been one of those sold out games for the Illini (7-3 overall, 3-1 in the Big Ten).
"This is a team that loves to play through their bigs,'' said Illinois coach Brad Underwood referring to Travion Williams and Zach Edey for Purdue as they average 24.6 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.
But the Illini coach is also well aware that the Boilermakers average more than nine 3-pointers per game.
"They can really get it going from 3, but at the end of the day, you hve to do a great job on their bigs,'' Underwood said. "They are still very post dominate. It has been kind of staple of what Matt has done. He has surrounded them with really good perimeter play. They are a team that is capable of getting on big runs.''
Williams is Purdue's leader in scoring (14.5) and rebounding (9.7) and the matchup with Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, who averages 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game figures to be a classic matchup.
According to Matt Painter, the head coach of the Boilermakers, all discussions about the Illini should start on the defensive end.
"Their defense is really good and they can get into transition off of the defensive glass or causing turnovers,'' he said. "If they are scoring a lot of points in transition or off of the offensive glass, it's going to be a tough night for you.''
Ayo Dosunmu, who is the leading scorer for Illinois at 24.1 points per game, is another concern for the Boilermakers.
"He is a great guard that can break you down, make plays, knock down 3s, get into the paint and he is great at finishing,'' said Painter.
Today's game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. tipoff at the State Farm Center. The game can be seen on the Big Ten Network and it can be heard on the Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
